Man found dead in Scarborough restaurant after fire

Toronto Fire says a man was found dead inside a Scarborough restaurant after a fire early Saturday morning.

Crews responded to the Molon Lave Tarverna restaurant at 1176 Kennedy Road for reports of a fire at around 1:54 a.m.

“During the course of search and rescue operations, one occupant was located inside the building. This occupant has been pronounced dead on scene,” Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg said in a social media post.

The man’s age hasn’t been released.

At 1:54 this morning, @Toronto_Fire responded to a fire inside the Molon Lave Taverna restaurant at 1176 Kennedy Road. During the course of search and rescue operations, one occupant was located inside the building. This occupant has been pronounced dead on scene. https://t.co/tPsFAGzUD2 pic.twitter.com/DMr2priSU7 — Matthew Pegg (@ChiefPeggTFS) June 22, 2024

Pegg shared his condolences and said an investigation into what caused the fire is underway in collaboration with Toronto Police.

The fire was extinguished at around 3:30 a.m. and no other injuries were reported.