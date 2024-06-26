Federal government ends Newfoundland cod moratorium after more than 30 years

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 26, 2024 7:32 am.

Last Updated June 26, 2024 7:42 am.

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — The federal government is ending the northern cod moratorium off the north and east coasts of Newfoundland and Labrador after more than 30 years.

The government says it is re-establishing a commercial northern cod fishery with a total allowable catch of 18,000 tonnes for the 2024 season.

Fisheries Minister Diane Lebouthillier called it a historic milestone for Newfoundlanders and Labradorians.

Newfoundland and Labrador’s northern cod population collapsed in the early 1990s.

The federal government closed the fishery in 1992 in a bid to protect dwindling stocks and allow them time to recover.

The moratorium wiped out tens of thousands of jobs and transformed the province’s economy and demographics.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 26, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Male dies after being stabbed in altercation at Jane subway station
Male dies after being stabbed in altercation at Jane subway station

A male has died after being stabbed during an altercation at Jane subway station. Police were called to the station near the bus bay just before 6 p.m. According to Det. Sgt. Jason Davis, the altercation...

9h ago

Puppy mills now illegal in Ontario. Why advocates say little will change for dogs
Puppy mills now illegal in Ontario. Why advocates say little will change for dogs

Puppy mills are now illegal in Ontario after the province recently passed legislation banning them, but critics say the new law will do little to curb the problem. The law, called the Preventing Unethical...

3h ago

Police trying to identify woman found dead in downtown Toronto
Police trying to identify woman found dead in downtown Toronto

She is described as white, 40 to 60 years old, and has blonde hair. Toronto police said she may have gone by 'Sherry' or 'Cherry.'

15m ago

Architects of Ontario Science Centre urge province to reconsider closure, offer free service
Architects of Ontario Science Centre urge province to reconsider closure, offer free service

The original architects of the Ontario Science Centre (OSC) are urging the province to reconsider the decision to close the building after a report found the roof was at risk of collapse this winter. According...

2h ago

Top Stories

Male dies after being stabbed in altercation at Jane subway station
Male dies after being stabbed in altercation at Jane subway station

A male has died after being stabbed during an altercation at Jane subway station. Police were called to the station near the bus bay just before 6 p.m. According to Det. Sgt. Jason Davis, the altercation...

9h ago

Puppy mills now illegal in Ontario. Why advocates say little will change for dogs
Puppy mills now illegal in Ontario. Why advocates say little will change for dogs

Puppy mills are now illegal in Ontario after the province recently passed legislation banning them, but critics say the new law will do little to curb the problem. The law, called the Preventing Unethical...

3h ago

Police trying to identify woman found dead in downtown Toronto
Police trying to identify woman found dead in downtown Toronto

She is described as white, 40 to 60 years old, and has blonde hair. Toronto police said she may have gone by 'Sherry' or 'Cherry.'

15m ago

Architects of Ontario Science Centre urge province to reconsider closure, offer free service
Architects of Ontario Science Centre urge province to reconsider closure, offer free service

The original architects of the Ontario Science Centre (OSC) are urging the province to reconsider the decision to close the building after a report found the roof was at risk of collapse this winter. According...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:11
Rainy start but beautiful end to the long weekend
Rainy start but beautiful end to the long weekend

After some potential thunderstorms Wednesday, the weather should be clear for the week with a brief interruption on Saturday. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

13h ago

2:34
Byelection could intensify calls for Trudeau to quit
Byelection could intensify calls for Trudeau to quit

The loss of Toronto-St. Paul's - a longtime Liberal safe seat, could see calls for Justin Trudeau's resignation grow. But polling shows none of the potential candidates impress undecided voters.

10h ago

2:47
124 arrested by carjacking task force, nearly 30% are minors: police
124 arrested by carjacking task force, nearly 30% are minors: police

Police arrested 124 people as part of a joint operation involving multiple police services across Ontario. Erica Natividad with the details and concern over how young the offenders are.

15h ago

2:41
City staff release Toronto Island master plan
City staff release Toronto Island master plan

An ambitious plan to redesign Toronto Island. Afua Baah has the details on a 25 year proposal and growing talks about a fixed link to the popular city attraction.

15h ago

2:12
Can Trudeau survive Toronto byelection loss?
Can Trudeau survive Toronto byelection loss?

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal party has lost a byelection in Toronto-St. Paul's. Glen McGregor discusses what kind of pressure the P.M. could be facing within his party after losing a long-held riding.

15h ago

More Videos