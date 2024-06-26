Federal government ends Newfoundland cod moratorium after more than 30 years

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — The federal government is ending the northern cod moratorium off the north and east coasts of Newfoundland and Labrador after more than 30 years.

The government says it is re-establishing a commercial northern cod fishery with a total allowable catch of 18,000 tonnes for the 2024 season.

Fisheries Minister Diane Lebouthillier called it a historic milestone for Newfoundlanders and Labradorians.

Newfoundland and Labrador’s northern cod population collapsed in the early 1990s.

The federal government closed the fishery in 1992 in a bid to protect dwindling stocks and allow them time to recover.

The moratorium wiped out tens of thousands of jobs and transformed the province’s economy and demographics.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 26, 2024.

The Canadian Press