City of Toronto staff directed by council to draft bylaw in response to ‘renovictions’

Landlords would require permits from the city before any repairs or renovations that would force a tenant from their home. Mark McAllister explains.

By Nick Westoll

Posted June 26, 2024 3:39 pm.

Toronto city council has directed municipal staff to draft a bylaw requiring landlords looking to evict tenants for renovation purposes to apply for a municipal licence.

In a 22-to-one decision approved by council members on Wednesday, City of Toronto staff were asked to bring forward a bylaw that would require landlords serving tenants with a N-13 renovation-related eviction notice to potentially do the following:

  • Apply for a renovation licence within seven days of issuing the notice to a tenant
  • Include approved building permits or other approvals, a copy of the N-13, proof of a tenant information notice of building permit information, report from a “qualified person” that vacancy is needed, a tenant accommodation and/or compensation plan signed off on by the tenant, providing a copy of the renovation licence application to the tenant, and a ban on construction work until the licence is approved

If approved, the bylaw would apply to all rental units in Toronto with potential exemptions on “certain types of housing.” A target implementation date cited in a staff report said they are looking at Nov. 1, 2025.

The bylaw is based on a City of Hamilton bylaw that was put in place to crack down on so-called ‘renovictions.’ It’s set to come into effect on Jan. 1, 2025.

In a statement released by the tenants’ advocacy group Toronto ACORN (Association of Community Organizations for Reform Now) Wednesday afternoon, members called council’s move a “step forward” for providing protections against the displacement of residents.



“It will go a long way in protecting tenants’ security of tenure and prevent more homelessness,” the statement said.

“Toronto ACORN has been pushing the city to implement a strong bylaw to stop the practice of ‘renovictions’ — a practice used by landlords to evict long-term tenants under the guise of doing renovations.

“It’s about time for the city to take action as many tenants have lost their homes and countless more continue to fight for their rights in the absence of adequate protections and rent control loopholes in the provincial housing legislation.”

City of Toronto staff were asked to bring forward the bylaw to the planning and housing committee at the end of October. As part of the process, staff were ordered to hold public consultations before the draft bylaw comes forward.

Top Stories

Canadian billionaire Frank Stronach facing additional charges including 6 for sex assault
Canadian billionaire Frank Stronach facing additional charges including 6 for sex assault

Canadian billionaire businessman Frank Stronach is facing an additional eight criminal charges, that include sex assault, on top of the previous five charges he is facing. Stronach was originally charged...

48m ago

Automatic licence plate renewal takes effect in Ontario on Canada Day. What you need to know
Automatic licence plate renewal takes effect in Ontario on Canada Day. What you need to know

Ontario government officials say outstanding tickets or fines must be paid before the automatic licence plate renewal process can begin.

3h ago

Toronto police looking for convicted sex offender after alleged indignity to body found in apartment
Toronto police looking for convicted sex offender after alleged indignity to body found in apartment

Toronto police officers say they're looking for 52-year-old Rejean Hermel Perron. He's wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

2h ago

Ford government looking at much smaller interim home for Ontario Science Centre
Ford government looking at much smaller interim home for Ontario Science Centre

Ontario's Science Centre's temporary home will likely be much smaller. The Ford government is looking for an interim home after the current site at Don Mills Road and Eglinton Avenue East in North...

5h ago

