‘Freedom Convoy’ organizers Lich, Barber to hear verdict in mischief trial

Freedom Convoy organizers Chris Barber and Tamara Lich sit in the gallery as they wait for the start of the day's hearings at the Public Order Emergency Commission, where they were to appear as witnesses, in Ottawa on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By David Baxter, The Canadian Press

Posted April 3, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated April 3, 2025 5:01 am.

OTTAWA — “Freedom Convoy” organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber are set to hear a verdict today in the joint trial over their roles in the mass protest against pandemic health measures that rolled into Ottawa more than three years ago.

Lich and Barber were both charged with mischief, intimidation and counselling others to break the law in relation to their roles in the 2022 protest that drew thousands of demonstrators to Ottawa for three weeks.

Their trial wrapped up in September after hearing 45 days of evidence and legal arguments.

At the time, Justice Heather Perkins-McVey said it would be “daunting” to come up with a verdict, given the volume of evidence and legal arguments involved in the case.

Fellow convoy organizer Pat King was found guilty of mischief and disobeying a court order late last year, and was sentenced to three months of house arrest with credit for time served in February.

The Crown, which requested 10 years in prison for King, is appealing that sentence.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 3, 2025.

David Baxter, The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Flooding reported in Toronto and parts of GTA following messy wintry storm

A mess of a storm that included snow, freezing rain, ice pellets, and rain is slowly moving through much of Ontario, but the impacts are being felt in Toronto and the GTA in the form of localized flooding. While...

32m ago

The latest on Trump tariffs: PM Carney meeting with Canada's premiers in response to Wednesday

Prime Minister Mark Carney is meeting with Canada's premiers today to discuss U.S. President Donald Trump's latest tariffs. Carney is expected to deliver his response to the duties after meeting virtually...

55m ago

From snow and ice to summer weather: Toronto could hit 20 C mark on Thursday

It would seem Mother Nature has a sense of humour, throwing a weather curveball after a significant and messy wintry storm that hit southern Ontario. Weather warnings and alerts spanned the province...

12m ago

Maple Leafs clinch playoff spot with victory over Panthers

Mitch Marner scored the goal-ahead goal in the third period and Anthony Stolarz made 29 saves as the Toronto Maple Leafs downed the Florida Panthers 3-2 in a key matchup atop the Atlantic Division standings...

7h ago

