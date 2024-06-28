In email to caucus, Liberal MP says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should step down

OTTAWA — A Liberal MP who is not seeking re-election has sent an email to fellow caucus members calling for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to step down as party leader.

Tension among some members of the caucus has increased after the Liberals lost the stronghold seat of Toronto—St. Paul’s to the Conservatives by about 600 votes.

In the email, obtained by The Canadian Press, New Brunswick MP Wayne Long says he wants to let caucus know where he stands.

He says for the future of the party, and for the good of the country, the Liberals need new leadership and direction.

Long, who didn’t respond to a request for comment, says in the email he agrees with voters that it’s time for change.

A few Liberal MPs have said privately that they think Trudeau should go, but a larger group that includes several cabinet members has publicly backed the prime minister.

