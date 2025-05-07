TTC staff recommend raising prices at several commuter parking lots, reducing size of 2 others

For commuters who use parking lots at TTC stations, be prepared to potentially pay more starting this summer as staff with the transit agency are recommending an increase in rates.

In a report to be considered by the TTC board on May 14, staff are looking to increase daily rates to $8 as well as increase afternoon rates to $4 at “well-utilized” parking lots (where the average daily peak occupancy is 71 to 100 per cent). It’s a move that’s estimated to bring in an extra $1 million starting in 2026.

For lots that have “below-target” usage (average daily peak occupancy of 50 to 70 per cent), daily rates would increase by 25 per cent to a maximum of $8 while there would be no change to rates at “under-utilized” lots (average daily peak occupancy of zero to 49 per cent).

No-charge parking on weekends would remain at “most lots” in an effort to “maintain accessibility to transit” for those who travel on weekends.

If approved, the price increases would take effect on July 1.

“The recommended rate increase may impact affordability for customers with low income who rely on TTC parking lots. However, the rate increase addresses the disproportionate benefit that is given to car drivers,” the report said.

“The proposed parking rate adjustment reflects the need to modernize pricing after several years without any increases. Importantly, the new rates will continue to remain more affordable than nearby alternatives.”

Officials estimated that only two per cent of the riders who get onto the subway park their vehicles at a TTC commuter lot.

“Fares of non-drivers and City subsidies are being used to make up for the lost revenue required to maintain and lease these parking lots,” the report noted.

The board asked for a review earlier in the year of how the TTC deals with commuter parking lots after staff said Hydro One was hiking its fees for lots on its property.

As part of the recommendations, TTC staff also want to shrink the size of the leased areas at Pioneer Village and Finch West stations to save $1.5 million starting in 2026. The report said usage for both lots was estimated to be around 18 and 20 per cent, respectively.

Nine lots – two at Finch, two at Islington, two at Kipling, Don Mills, Highway 407 and Yorkdale – are currently leased, but the report recommended keeping those in operation with the potential to review “under-utilized” and “below-target” lots.

Officials said $7.7 million in revenue was received throughout all of 2024 at the transit agency’s lots, but it cost $12.6 million to operate those same lots.

Staff said if the changes are approved, the $4.9 million deficit could be slashed to $1.4 million in 2026 due to higher parking revenue and lower licence and realty fees.

A newly adopted policy on commuter parking lots would also call for a review and adjustment of rates if transit fares change.

Breakdown of proposed TTC parking lot prices

A little over half of the current available commuter lots owned and operated by the Toronto Parking Authority are deemed to be “well-utilized” while seven are “under-utilized” and two are “below target.”

Lots at Ellesmere (closed as part of Line 3 Scarborough RT shutdown), Keele, Kennedy (the south lot temporarily closed for bus operations), Lawrence East (closed as part of Line 3 shutdown), Leslie and Wilson (Transit Road) were identified as ones that would be monitored and reviewed for potential non-parking uses (housing, community or alternative TTC operations) in the future. The lots at Ellesmere and Lawrence East stations would be reassessed after the future Line 3 replacement busway opens.

Here are the current and proposed rates for lots at TTC subway stations that will be open for use as of July 1, 2025:

Don Mills station (Owned by Cadillac Fairview, 366 spaces): Current daily rate $7, proposed daily rate $7, 17.6 per cent average weekday utilization in 2024

Ellesmere station (Line 3 now closed, 90 spaces): Current daily rate $3, proposed daily rate $3, 26.1 per cent average weekday utilization in 2024

Finch station (east side, 1,653 spaces): Current daily rate $5, proposed daily rate $6.25, 51 per cent average weekday utilization in 2024

Finch station (west side, 1,552 spaces): Current daily rate $5, proposed daily rate $8, proposed afternoon rate $4, 70.9 per cent average weekday utilization in 2024

Finch West station (329 spaces): Current daily rate $7, proposed daily rate $7, 7.6 per cent average weekday utilization in 2024

Highway 407 station (589 spaces): Current daily rate $7, proposed daily rate $8, proposed afternoon rate $4, 101.4 per cent average weekday utilization in 2024

Islington station (Lomond lot, 258 spaces): Current daily rate $8, proposed daily rate $8, proposed afternoon rate $4, 106.1 per cent average weekday utilization in 2024

Islington station (Fieldway lot, 217 spaces): Current daily rate $5, proposed daily rate $6.25, 58.5 per cent average weekday utilization in 2024

Islington station (Main lot, 260 spaces): Current daily rate $6, proposed daily rate $8, 115.6 per cent average weekday utilization in 2024, future Housing Now/CreateTO redevelopment site

Keele station (162 spaces): Current daily rate $5, proposed daily rate $8, proposed afternoon rate $4, 102.6 per cent average weekday utilization in 2024

Kipling station (north side, 283 spaces): Current daily rate $7, proposed daily rate $8, proposed afternoon rate $4, 137.8 per cent average weekday utilization in 2024

Kipling station (south side, 829 spaces): Current daily rate $6, proposed daily rate $8, proposed afternoon rate $4, 102.4 per cent average weekday utilization in 2024

Leslie station (101 spaces): Current daily rate $7, proposed daily rate $8, proposed afternoon rate $4, 80 per cent average weekday utilization in 2024

Lawrence East station (Line 3 now closed, 90 spaces): Current daily rate $3, proposed daily rate $3, 5.7 per cent average weekday utilization in 2024

Pioneer Village station (1,881 spaces): Current daily rate $7, proposed daily rate $7, 14.4 per cent average weekday utilization in 2024

Sheppard West station (632 spaces): Current daily rate $5, proposed daily rate $5, 46 per cent average weekday utilization in 2024, future Housing Now/CreateTO redevelopment site

Warden station (north side, 920 spaces): Current daily rate $4, proposed daily rate $4, 28 per cent average weekday utilization in 2024, future Housing Now/CreateTO redevelopment site, south lot with 151 spaces temporarily closed for construction

Wilson station (Transit Road lot, 69 spaces): Current daily rate $5, proposed daily rate $8, proposed afternoon rate $4, 92.3 per cent average weekday utilization in 2024

Yorkdale station (Owned by Oxford Properties, 1,010 spaces): Current daily rate $7, proposed daily rate $7, contract expires in 2026