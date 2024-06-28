Lt.-Gen. Jennie Carignan to be named next leader of the Canadian Armed Forces

Lt.-Gen. Jennie Carignan. Government of Canada website

By Michael Talbot and The Canadian Press

Posted June 28, 2024 8:24 pm.

Last Updated June 28, 2024 8:27 pm.

CityNews has learned Lt.-Gen. Jennie Carignan will be named the next chief of the defence staff.

Carignan, who currently leads the military’s reform efforts as the head of conduct and culture change, will replace General Wayne Eyre as the head of Canada’s military.

Carignan will become the first woman to serve in the role.

It’s not clear when the official announcement will be made.

Carignan is a married mother of four children, two of whom “proudly serve in the Canadian Armed Forces,” her official military bio states.

She led NATO Mission Iraq from November 2019 to November 2020 and participated in three previous expeditionary operations in Bosnia-Herzegovina, the Golan Heights, and Afghanistan.

She’s also earned two Master’s degrees, one in Business Administration from Université Laval and a second from the United States Army Command and General Staff College and the School of Advanced Military Studies.

Gen. Eyre announced plans last January to retire from the post after a 40-year career and a change-of-command ceremony is set for July 18.

Eyre’s tenure is set to end in August.

With files from Cormac Mac Sweeney

Top Stories

Toronto Pearson airport screeners reject tentative deal, strike still possible
Toronto Pearson airport screeners reject tentative deal, strike still possible

The Canadian Airport Workers Union, which represents workers at Toronto Pearson airport, announced on June 22 a tentative deal was reached.

5h ago

Ottawa-area MPP Goldie Ghamari removed from Ontario PC Party caucus
Ottawa-area MPP Goldie Ghamari removed from Ontario PC Party caucus

A statement issued by Ontario Premier Doug Ford's office Friday morning confirmed he removed Goldie Ghamari from the party's caucus.

3h ago

'We need new leadership': Pressure mounts for Trudeau to step down
'We need new leadership': Pressure mounts for Trudeau to step down

The reverberations from a stunning Liberal byelection loss in the Toronto-St. Paul’s riding continue to be felt, with some former supporters of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau -- including a current member...

2h ago

Court order stops Revue Cinema eviction for now
Court order stops Revue Cinema eviction for now

With its lease set to expire on Sunday after failed negotiations with its landlord, it looked like the curtain was about to close for Toronto's historic Revue Cinema. But the show will go on for now...

1h ago

