Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Toronto, GTA

Threatening clouds are seen over the skyline of Toronto.
Threatening clouds are seen over the skyline of Toronto. UNSPLASH/Cedric Blondeau

By John Marchesan

Posted June 29, 2024 12:25 pm.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Toronto and much of southern Ontario.

Environment Canada says potential isolated thunderstorms moving in an easterly direction this afternoon and into this evening could become severe, bringing with them torrential rain and wind gusts of up to 100 km/h in some places.

“Very strong wind gusts can damage buildings, down trees and blow large vehicles off the road,” says the national weather service.

The watch covers an area from Bracebridge in the north to Oshawa in the east and down to Windsor.

Environment Canada adds the severe weather brings with it the risk of a tornado in areas from Hamilton, Niagara Falls, and London down to Windsor.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

WestJet cancels at least 150 flights following surprise mechanics union strike
WestJet cancels at least 150 flights following surprise mechanics union strike

A surprise strike by unionized airline mechanics at WestJet has left thousands of the airline’s passengers wondering whether they will get to their destinations today after the airline cancelled more...

6m ago

Man critically injured in two-vehicle crash in Flemington Park
Man critically injured in two-vehicle crash in Flemington Park

A man has suffered critical injuries following a two-vehicle crash in Flemingdon Park on Saturday. Police say the incident occurred on southbound Don Mills Road near Gateway Boulevard just after 11...

26m ago

Tropical Storm Beryl forecast to become a major hurricane
Tropical Storm Beryl forecast to become a major hurricane

Tropical Storm Beryl chugged toward the southeast Caribbean on Saturday as forecasters warned it was expected to strengthen into a dangerous major hurricane before reaching Barbados late Sunday. A major...

1h ago

‘It just makes me feel home': LGBTQ+ newcomers celebrate first Pride in Canada
‘It just makes me feel home': LGBTQ+ newcomers celebrate first Pride in Canada

When Zhya Aramiy was living in Turkey and Iraq, he had to keep his Pride flags hidden away.  Aramiy, who identifies as gay, fled from Iraq at the age of 27 after facing threats, physical violence...

4h ago

Top Stories

WestJet cancels at least 150 flights following surprise mechanics union strike
WestJet cancels at least 150 flights following surprise mechanics union strike

A surprise strike by unionized airline mechanics at WestJet has left thousands of the airline’s passengers wondering whether they will get to their destinations today after the airline cancelled more...

6m ago

Man critically injured in two-vehicle crash in Flemington Park
Man critically injured in two-vehicle crash in Flemington Park

A man has suffered critical injuries following a two-vehicle crash in Flemingdon Park on Saturday. Police say the incident occurred on southbound Don Mills Road near Gateway Boulevard just after 11...

26m ago

Tropical Storm Beryl forecast to become a major hurricane
Tropical Storm Beryl forecast to become a major hurricane

Tropical Storm Beryl chugged toward the southeast Caribbean on Saturday as forecasters warned it was expected to strengthen into a dangerous major hurricane before reaching Barbados late Sunday. A major...

1h ago

‘It just makes me feel home': LGBTQ+ newcomers celebrate first Pride in Canada
‘It just makes me feel home': LGBTQ+ newcomers celebrate first Pride in Canada

When Zhya Aramiy was living in Turkey and Iraq, he had to keep his Pride flags hidden away.  Aramiy, who identifies as gay, fled from Iraq at the age of 27 after facing threats, physical violence...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:42
Stormy Saturday but lots of sun on the way
Stormy Saturday but lots of sun on the way

It will be a stormy Saturday, but all is not lost this long weekend. The sun will come out. Find out when in our seven-day forecast.

13h ago

2:39
LCBO stores will be closed for two weeks if workers strike
LCBO stores will be closed for two weeks if workers strike

With LCBO workers threatening to walk off the job next week, the crown corporation is out with a contingency plan in the event negotiations break down. Shauna Hunt reports.

18h ago

0:36
Premier Doug Ford removes MPP Goldie Ghamari from Ontario PC Party caucus
Premier Doug Ford removes MPP Goldie Ghamari from Ontario PC Party caucus

Premier Doug Ford has removed Ottawa-area MPP Goldie Ghamari from the Ontario PC Party caucus, citing in part "repeated instances of serious lapses in judgment."

22h ago

2:38
Long weekend will start with storms, but end with sun
Long weekend will start with storms, but end with sun

We'll have some rough and wonderful weather this long weekend. The details in our seven-day forecast.
2:41
Business Report: Boeing sanctioned by U.S. officials
Business Report: Boeing sanctioned by U.S. officials

Boeing has been sanctioned by the NTSB. Plus, Amazon joins a rare group of companies, and some American bars are starting to ban younger customers. Fil Martino explains.
More Videos