Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Toronto, GTA

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Toronto and much of southern Ontario.

Environment Canada says potential isolated thunderstorms moving in an easterly direction this afternoon and into this evening could become severe, bringing with them torrential rain and wind gusts of up to 100 km/h in some places.

“Very strong wind gusts can damage buildings, down trees and blow large vehicles off the road,” says the national weather service.

The watch covers an area from Bracebridge in the north to Oshawa in the east and down to Windsor.

Environment Canada adds the severe weather brings with it the risk of a tornado in areas from Hamilton, Niagara Falls, and London down to Windsor.