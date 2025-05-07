TDSB says it got ransom demand over stolen student data not destroyed in cybersecurity incident

By Meredith Bond

Posted May 7, 2025 3:01 pm.

Last Updated May 7, 2025 4:24 pm.

Data stolen during a cybersecurity breach at the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) was not destroyed despite a ransom being paid, the school board has learned.

Student information, that included names, birth dates, health card numbers and medical information, dating back to 1985 was compromised during an cybersecurity incident involving PowerSchool software back in Dec. 2024.

Social Insurance Numbers, and financial or banking information are not stored in PowerSchool so that information was not affected by the breach. 

Other GTA school boards were also affected by the data breach.

At the time, PowerSchool told the school boards that the data accessed by an unauthorized user had been deleted and no copies of the data had been posted online.

PowerSchool later confirmed they had paid a ransom in an attempt to get the unauthorized user to deleted the impacted data. However, earlier this week, TDSB says they were made aware the data had not been destroyed.

The school board, along with other school boards affected, received communication from “a threat actor demanding a ransom using data from the Dec. 2024 incident.”

In a statement, the board said they “appreciate that this news may be unsettling and understand the concern this may cause.”

They added the board is working with PowerSchool, law enforcement and the Privacy Commissioner of Ontario to provide support.

PowerSchool has also offered two years of complementary credit monitoring and identity protection services to those affected.

