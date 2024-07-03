Feds announce $11 million in funding for clean energy projects, mostly in Alberta

Eleven clean energy projects, most of which are based in Alberta, have been selected to receive a total of $11 million in federal funding. Energy and Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson rises during Question Period, Monday, June 17, 2024 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 3, 2024 12:30 pm.

Last Updated July 3, 2024 12:51 pm.

Eleven clean energy projects, most of which are based in Alberta, have been selected to receive a total of $11 million in federal funding.

Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson made the announcement in Calgary where he is attending a conference with provincial and territorial ministers.

Of the funding, $2.5 million will go to small modular nuclear reactor research at the University of Alberta and University of Regina.

The remaining $8.5 million will be divided between seven Alberta companies doing work in the area of clean hydrogen development.

A new report from clean energy think-tank the Pembina Institute and Simon Fraser University says Canada is on track to significantly reduce its emissions this decade thanks to government policies that are accelerating the shift toward clean energy.

The report gives high marks to the federal government as well as the governments of B.C. and Quebec for supporting the energy transition, but says the governments of Alberta and Saskatchewan are lagging behind.

