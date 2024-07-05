Ottawa’s $70M Lotto Max winner plans on giving back

Ottawa resident, Patricia (Patty) Warden, is one of Ontario’s newest multi-millionaires and plans to spend the money giving back to those who need it most.

The 49-year-old purchased the winning ticket from Mr. Gas on Ogilvie Road in Ottawa’s east end and won the $70 million Lotto Max jackpot on May 31.

During the emotional celebration, Warden shared how she was a teen mom, faced cancer and has overcome a drug addiction — now 25 years sober. She said after many life challenges and being picked up by the people around her, she now wants to use some of her new fortune to give back.

“I am a recovered and recovering addict. It is a life-long journey and it’s important to me to show others they can do it too, with access to the right support,” Warden said in a press release. “I was blessed to have the love and support of my mom to get and stay sober, and I feel compelled to try to support others who want to do the same for themselves.”

She also wants to give to autism support programs since multiple people in her family are affected by it. One of the first things she will purchase with her winnings is a home for her daughter, then for herself and her husband and two children and her mom.

“I want to keep my family close,” she said. “Our multi-generational household has a wonderful dynamic and I want to find a house that will accommodate all of our needs.”

Warden is recently retired from a home disaster restoration company and was sitting on her backyard deck and checking her Lotto Max ticket. Her left hand was itching, the press release reads.

Patty Warden of Ottawa celebrating Lotto Max jackpot win. (OLG.)

“Legend says a person with an itchy left hand will come into money. A few moments later, that legend proved true, as she noticed all seven numbers on her ticket matched the Lotto Max numbers on OLG.ca.”

From there Warden said she “lost it” and started “screaming.”

“My knees went weak, and I thought I was going to fall again. I kept thinking this was a dream and I was going to wake up and find it wasn’t true.”

From there she shared the news with her family “overwhelmed” with emotion.

“I knew right away how much this win would impact my life and the lives of my children and grandchildren,” she said. “My kids were so excited, emotional, and filled with gratitude.”

Now that the money is in her bank account, Warden said she will finally get some sleep after the waves of emotion.

“I’m relieved I don’t have to wake up and make sure the ticket is still safe anymore,” she laughed.