Ontario Science Centre refunds families with kids at summer camps after sudden closure

It could cost up to $72 million to move the Science Centre to a temporary home, almost double what it would have cost to repair the roof of the original building, according to request for proposals for a new space. Tina Yazdani reports.

By Nick Westoll

Posted July 7, 2024 3:14 pm.

Ontario Science Centre staff say they have completed the process of refunding all families who had children booked for summer camp at the now-shuttered attraction in Toronto.

In a statement to CityNews Sunday afternoon, spokesperson Vanessa Lu said it could take up to a week for the refunds to be reflected on credit card accounts.

She said Ontario Science Centre staff have been working to set up a no-charge, alternative summer camp experience for families who previously registered.

“This camp at an alternate location will be led by our Science Centre camp counsellors and will be packed with fun, hands-on science experiences and activities,” Lu said.

Related:

According to a statement on the centre’s website, staff are working to process refunds for any tickets bought by residents as well as for event organizers who booked space at the facility. All educational-related tours have also been cancelled.

Families booked into summer camp were among many who were caught off guard when the provincial government suddenly announced the closure of the 55-year-old Ontario Science Centre on June 21.

Provincial officials cited an engineering report that found the roof is at risk of collapsing. However, advocates have questioned the extent of the damage. The firm of the architect who originally designed the centre said the decision to close the whole facility was motivated by politics rather than safety concerns.

The province blamed failing roof panels made with a material called reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete, a lightweight form of concrete that was popular in the 1960s and ’70s.

The report, written by the engineering firm Rimkus Consulting, did not recommend an immediate closure. 

Related:

The closure sparked outrage from local residents, science lovers and opposition politicians. Many have called on the government to reverse course. 

The Ford government said it will take at least two years and cost approximately $40 million to repair the roof of the Ontario Science Centre.

Else Lam with Canadian Architect Magazine, who did a deep dive into the government’s request for proposal for a new space, said moving to a temporary location could cost approximately $72 million. It’s estimated a new, temporary space won’t be operational until 2026.

The provincial plan calls for the Ontario Science Centre to be moved down to a redeveloped Ontario Place.

With files from The Canadian Press and Tina Yazdani

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Heat warning issued for Toronto, GTA as it feels close to 40 the next two days
Heat warning issued for Toronto, GTA as it feels close to 40 the next two days

A heat warning is in effect as Toronto and most of the GTA are set to experience some of the hottest temperatures of the year. Environment Canada says starting Monday, daytime highs are expected to...

29m ago

Police search for suspect after one person found with gunshot wounds in Riverdale
Police search for suspect after one person found with gunshot wounds in Riverdale

Toronto police are searching for a man after one person was found suffering from gunshot wounds in Riverside. Police say the victim was located inside an apartment building in the area of Queen Street...

10m ago

2 men, 14-year-old charged in connection with multiple Mississauga carjacking incidents
2 men, 14-year-old charged in connection with multiple Mississauga carjacking incidents

Peel Regional Police officers say the three suspects targeted BMW X7 vehicles in Mississauga earlier in July.

1h ago

Motorcyclist dead, 2 others injured after crash in east-end Toronto: police
Motorcyclist dead, 2 others injured after crash in east-end Toronto: police

Toronto police officers say the crash happened near Brimley Road and Port Royal Trail, near Steeles Avenue East, just before 1 a.m. on Sunday.

44m ago

Top Stories

Heat warning issued for Toronto, GTA as it feels close to 40 the next two days
Heat warning issued for Toronto, GTA as it feels close to 40 the next two days

A heat warning is in effect as Toronto and most of the GTA are set to experience some of the hottest temperatures of the year. Environment Canada says starting Monday, daytime highs are expected to...

29m ago

Police search for suspect after one person found with gunshot wounds in Riverdale
Police search for suspect after one person found with gunshot wounds in Riverdale

Toronto police are searching for a man after one person was found suffering from gunshot wounds in Riverside. Police say the victim was located inside an apartment building in the area of Queen Street...

10m ago

2 men, 14-year-old charged in connection with multiple Mississauga carjacking incidents
2 men, 14-year-old charged in connection with multiple Mississauga carjacking incidents

Peel Regional Police officers say the three suspects targeted BMW X7 vehicles in Mississauga earlier in July.

1h ago

Motorcyclist dead, 2 others injured after crash in east-end Toronto: police
Motorcyclist dead, 2 others injured after crash in east-end Toronto: police

Toronto police officers say the crash happened near Brimley Road and Port Royal Trail, near Steeles Avenue East, just before 1 a.m. on Sunday.

44m ago

Most Watched Today

3:03
A lifeline for local bars during LCBO strike
A lifeline for local bars during LCBO strike

Owners of small bars and restaurants can breathe a partial sigh of relief as the LCBO announces a small number of stores will continue to serve the industry for single-bottle purchases. David Zura explains why this is important.
3:04
LCBO workers officially on strike, forcing almost 700 stores to close
LCBO workers officially on strike, forcing almost 700 stores to close

LCBO workers officially hit the picket lines Friday. As Tina Yazdani reports, union leaders say they will not return to the bargaining table unless a Ford government policy is reversed.

1:47
Inside the Maple Leafs development camp
Inside the Maple Leafs development camp

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn hears from Leafs prospects at the 2024 development camp.

2:39
UK has new PM after Labour’s sweeping victory
UK has new PM after Labour’s sweeping victory

Keir Starmer is the UK’s new Prime Minister following a sweeping victory by the Labour Party. Erica Natividad with more on the impact of the election result.

2:29
Hurricane Beryl: Toronto residents and Canadian groups helping Grenada, southeast Caribbean
Hurricane Beryl: Toronto residents and Canadian groups helping Grenada, southeast Caribbean

As Hurricane Beryl hits Mexico, many countries in the southeast Caribbean continue to recover after being hit by the then-Category 5 storm. Nick Westoll has more on efforts in the Greater Toronto Area to help those in need.
More Videos