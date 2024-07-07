Ontario Science Centre refunds families with kids at summer camps after sudden closure

Ontario Science Centre staff say they have completed the process of refunding all families who had children booked for summer camp at the now-shuttered attraction in Toronto.

In a statement to CityNews Sunday afternoon, spokesperson Vanessa Lu said it could take up to a week for the refunds to be reflected on credit card accounts.

She said Ontario Science Centre staff have been working to set up a no-charge, alternative summer camp experience for families who previously registered.

“This camp at an alternate location will be led by our Science Centre camp counsellors and will be packed with fun, hands-on science experiences and activities,” Lu said.

According to a statement on the centre’s website, staff are working to process refunds for any tickets bought by residents as well as for event organizers who booked space at the facility. All educational-related tours have also been cancelled.

Families booked into summer camp were among many who were caught off guard when the provincial government suddenly announced the closure of the 55-year-old Ontario Science Centre on June 21.

Provincial officials cited an engineering report that found the roof is at risk of collapsing. However, advocates have questioned the extent of the damage. The firm of the architect who originally designed the centre said the decision to close the whole facility was motivated by politics rather than safety concerns.

The province blamed failing roof panels made with a material called reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete, a lightweight form of concrete that was popular in the 1960s and ’70s.

The report, written by the engineering firm Rimkus Consulting, did not recommend an immediate closure.

The closure sparked outrage from local residents, science lovers and opposition politicians. Many have called on the government to reverse course.

The Ford government said it will take at least two years and cost approximately $40 million to repair the roof of the Ontario Science Centre.

Else Lam with Canadian Architect Magazine, who did a deep dive into the government’s request for proposal for a new space, said moving to a temporary location could cost approximately $72 million. It’s estimated a new, temporary space won’t be operational until 2026.

The provincial plan calls for the Ontario Science Centre to be moved down to a redeveloped Ontario Place.

With files from The Canadian Press and Tina Yazdani