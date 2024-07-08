Two lanes at Gardiner and Park Lawn Rd blocked by expansion joint partially unattached

Two lanes are blocked on the Gardiner Expressway at Park Lawn Road due to an expansion joint partially unattached.

Police were called to the area around 2:30 p.m. for reports of the hazard.

Drivers are asked to use extreme caution when going through the area.

Construction on the Gardiner Expressway has already caused massive traffic headaches in the area. It stretches from Dufferin Street to Strachan Avenue and is anticipated to be completed in mid-2027.

The planned work represents phase two of the six-phase rehabilitation project, which Toronto’s City Council approved between 2014 and 2016.