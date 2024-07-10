Yusei Kikuchi’s career-high 13 strikeouts go to waste as Blue Jays falter vs. Giants

Yusei Kikuchi
Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi struck out a career high 13 batters in a 4-3 loss to the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday, July 9, 2024. Photo: USA TODAY SPORTS.

By The Associated Press

Posted July 10, 2024 6:29 am.

Last Updated July 10, 2024 6:32 am.

Brett Wisely hit a tying RBI single with two outs in the ninth inning, and Tyler Fitzgerald scored the winning run moments later on a wild pitch by Trevor Richards, rallying the San Francisco Giants past the Toronto Blue Jays 4-3 on Tuesday night.

Yusei Kikuchi struck out a career-high 13 pitching into the eighth inning, and Ernie Clement’s three-run homer in the seventh put the Blue Jays in good position — denying Blake Snell a chance at his first victory of the year.

Clement connected off Ryan Walker, who allowed a one-out walk to Danny Jansen and pinch-hitter Spencer Horwitz’s double before Clement’s drive.

Blake Snell, the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner who signed a $62 million, two-year contract in March, came off the injured list from a left groin strain that sidelined him since June 3 and duelled with fellow lefty Kikuchi.

Kikuchi’s winless stretch reached five starts during which he is 0-3 since a victory at Milwaukee on June 11. He struck out the side in order in the second and had six Ks over his initial three innings before Heliot Ramos — the Giants’ first homegrown All-Star since Chili Davis in 1986 — homered leading off the fourth to put San Francisco ahead.

Kikuchi topped his 12 strikeouts on July 23, 2021, against Oakland and this was his first with double-digit Ks since.

The Blue Jays are visiting this side of San Francisco Bay to play the Giants for the first time since splitting a two-game set May 14-15, 2019.

Toronto took two of three at home from the Giants in June 2023, surrendering just five runs.

Top Stories

Cormorants have taken over the Toronto Islands. The reason? Two bald eagles
Cormorants have taken over the Toronto Islands. The reason? Two bald eagles

Officials with the Toronto Regional Conservation Authority (TRCA) say an effort to remove thousands of cormorants from the Toronto Islands was going well until two bald eagles showed up over the winter. Though...

1h ago

Male teen critically injured in shooting inside North York apartment
Male teen critically injured in shooting inside North York apartment

An 18-year-old is fighting for his life in hospital after a shooting inside a North York apartment unit. Police were called to Downsview Park and Stanley Greene Boulevards just before 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday...

1h ago

'Perfect rat storm': Ontario cities seek ways to fight increasingly visible rats
'Perfect rat storm': Ontario cities seek ways to fight increasingly visible rats

Efforts are underway to combat growing rat populations in two of Ontario's largest cities, as the rodents that typically lurk underground become more visible thanks to a combination of construction and...

2h ago

Toronto to face 'torrential downpours' Wednesday as remnants of Hurricane Beryl move into region
Toronto to face 'torrential downpours' Wednesday as remnants of Hurricane Beryl move into region

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Toronto and the GTA, calling for "torrential downpours" on Wednesday, with rainfall rates of 20-40 millimetres per hour at times. The warning is...

updated

1h ago

