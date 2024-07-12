Calgary says decision on lifting outdoor water ban coming Monday

A Calgary official says the city will announce Monday whether it is ready to lift its mandatory outdoor watering restriction. Crews continue to work to repair a major water main break and five other weak spots in Calgary, Saturday, June 22, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 12, 2024 7:04 pm.

Last Updated July 12, 2024 7:12 pm.

CALGARY — A Calgary official says the city is set to announce Monday whether it’s ready to lift its mandatory ban on outdoor watering.

The ban has been in place since a major water feeder main burst on June 5.

Francois Bouchard, director of the city’s capital priorities and investment unit, says a decision will be discussed over the weekend after further assessment of pipe repairs are complete.

Bouchard says engineers are working cautiously and the water system is at 50 per cent capacity so as not to overwhelm the pipe as it stabilizes.

He says there have been three wire snaps along the pipe since Wednesday, which means it continues to be under some stress.

Calgarians were initially urged to cut their indoor water use by 25 per cent, with fewer showers and toilet flushes, and those restrictions were lifted earlier this month.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 12, 2024.

The Canadian Press

