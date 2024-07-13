Weekend transit, traffic disruptions will make navigating city challenging

Whether you’re driving or plan to take GO Transit or the TTC to get around the city this weekend, there are a number of closures and service changes that could prove challenging to navigate.

Metrolinx says there will be no rail service Saturday between Bloor GO and Union Station on the Kitchener Line as crews carry out “critical track work” on the eastern section of the rail corridor. Rail service will only run between Mount Pleasant and Bloor GO stations. Customers heading to Union Station are directed to use Line 2 by walking to Dundas West subway station from Bloor GO. Rail service is expected to resume by 4:30 p.m.

Construction will also suspend rail service on the Barrie Line between Downsview Park GO and Union Station on Saturday. Trains will only run between Allandale Waterfront GO and Downsview Park GO with customers directed to use the TTC at Downsview Park to complete their trip down to Union Station. Full service is expected to resume at 4 p.m.

GO Train service changes for Saturday, July 13

There are changes to UP Express service between Union Station and Pearson Airport until Sunday.

On Saturday, trains will operate on the following schedule:

Trips departing from Pearson Airport to Union Station, between 6:27 a.m. to 4:12 p.m., will not operate and will be served by replacement GO Buses.

Train service will resume at 4:27 p.m. departing from Pearson Airport to Union Station until the last eastbound trip departing at 11:27 p.m. The remaining late-night trips will be served by replacement GO Buses.

Train trips departing from Union Station to Pearson Airport, between 6:00 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. will not operate and will be served by replacement GO Buses.

Train service will resume at 4:00 p.m. from Union Station to Pearson Airport until the last westbound trip departing at 11:45 p.m. The remaining late-night trips will be served by replacement GO Buses.

On Sunday, trains will operate on the following schedule:

The 6:27 a.m., 6:42 a.m., 6:57 a.m., 7:12 a.m., 7:27 a.m., 7:57 a.m., 8:12 a.m., and 8:27 a.m. train trips departing from Pearson Airport to Union Station will not operate and will be served by replacement GO Buses.

The 7:42 a.m. train trip will depart Pearson Airport, making all stops to Union Station.

The 6:00 a.m., 6:15 a.m., 6:30 a.m., 6:45 a.m., 7:00 a.m., 7:15 a.m., 7:30 a.m., and 7:45 a.m. train trips departing from Union Station to Pearson Airport will not operate and will be served by replacement GO Buses.

The TTC is closing a major portion of the Bloor-Danforth line this weekend. Shuttle buses will operate between Kipling and Keele stations due to scheduled track work and planned station improvements. Regular service is expected to resume at 6 a.m. on Monday.

There are also some route diversions in effect for streetcar riders for the next several days. The 501 and 301 Queen, 504 and 304 King and 503 Kingston streetcars are diverting due to repairs taking place at King and Church Streets until 4 a.m. Wednesday.

As well, drivers need to be aware that the eastbound Gardiner Expressway between Humber River and the northbound lanes of the Don Valley Parkway between the Gardiner Expressway and Eglinton Avenue West will be closed until noon on Sunday to accommodate the Toronto Triathlon Festival. The eastbound curb lanes of Lakeshore Boulevard West will also be closed until 2 p.m. Sunday.

The southbound lanes of the Don Valley Parkway and westbound Gardiner Expressway are unaffected and will remain open.