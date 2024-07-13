Weekend transit, traffic disruptions will make navigating city challenging

If you’re planning a trip to downtown Toronto, you’ll want to plan ahead. As Jazan Grewal reports, it’s an event-filled weekend with tons of transit and road closures.

By John Marchesan

Posted July 13, 2024 7:29 am.

Whether you’re driving or plan to take GO Transit or the TTC to get around the city this weekend, there are a number of closures and service changes that could prove challenging to navigate.

Metrolinx says there will be no rail service Saturday between Bloor GO and Union Station on the Kitchener Line as crews carry out “critical track work” on the eastern section of the rail corridor. Rail service will only run between Mount Pleasant and Bloor GO stations. Customers heading to Union Station are directed to use Line 2 by walking to Dundas West subway station from Bloor GO. Rail service is expected to resume by 4:30 p.m.

Construction will also suspend rail service on the Barrie Line between Downsview Park GO and Union Station on Saturday. Trains will only run between Allandale Waterfront GO and Downsview Park GO with customers directed to use the TTC at Downsview Park to complete their trip down to Union Station. Full service is expected to resume at 4 p.m.

GO Train service changes for Saturday, July 13

There are changes to UP Express service between Union Station and Pearson Airport until Sunday.

On Saturday, trains will operate on the following schedule:

  • Trips departing from Pearson Airport to Union Station, between 6:27 a.m. to 4:12 p.m., will not operate and will be served by replacement GO Buses.
  • Train service will resume at 4:27 p.m. departing from Pearson Airport to Union Station until the last eastbound trip departing at 11:27 p.m. The remaining late-night trips will be served by replacement GO Buses.
  • Train trips departing from Union Station to Pearson Airport, between 6:00 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. will not operate and will be served by replacement GO Buses.
  • Train service will resume at 4:00 p.m. from Union Station to Pearson Airport until the last westbound trip departing at 11:45 p.m. The remaining late-night trips will be served by replacement GO Buses.

On Sunday, trains will operate on the following schedule:

  • The 6:27 a.m., 6:42 a.m., 6:57 a.m., 7:12 a.m., 7:27 a.m., 7:57 a.m., 8:12 a.m., and 8:27 a.m. train trips departing from Pearson Airport to Union Station will not operate and will be served by replacement GO Buses.
  • The 7:42 a.m. train trip will depart Pearson Airport, making all stops to Union Station.
  • The 6:00 a.m., 6:15 a.m., 6:30 a.m., 6:45 a.m., 7:00 a.m., 7:15 a.m., 7:30 a.m., and 7:45 a.m. train trips departing from Union Station to Pearson Airport will not operate and will be served by replacement GO Buses.

The TTC is closing a major portion of the Bloor-Danforth line this weekend. Shuttle buses will operate between Kipling and Keele stations due to scheduled track work and planned station improvements. Regular service is expected to resume at 6 a.m. on Monday.

There are also some route diversions in effect for streetcar riders for the next several days. The 501 and 301 Queen, 504 and 304 King and 503 Kingston streetcars are diverting due to repairs taking place at King and Church Streets until 4 a.m. Wednesday.

As well, drivers need to be aware that the eastbound Gardiner Expressway between Humber River and the northbound lanes of the Don Valley Parkway between the Gardiner Expressway and Eglinton Avenue West will be closed until noon on Sunday to accommodate the Toronto Triathlon Festival. The eastbound curb lanes of Lakeshore Boulevard West will also be closed until 2 p.m. Sunday.

The southbound lanes of the Don Valley Parkway and westbound Gardiner Expressway are unaffected and will remain open.

Girl, 15, dead after being hit by vehicle in Brampton
Girl, 15, dead after being hit by vehicle in Brampton

Peel Regional Police officers say the collision happened Friday evening at McLaughlin Road North and Horwood Drive in Brampton.

0m ago

3 people critically injured in early morning crash near Beaverton
3 people critically injured in early morning crash near Beaverton

Three people suffered critical injuries following an early morning crash near Beaverton, Ont. Provincial police say a transport truck and SUV collided on Highway 12 just north of Highway 48 around 6:30...

10m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Ribfest and Festival of India hitting downtown
Weekend need-to-know: Ribfest and Festival of India hitting downtown

There are lots of events to keep you busy this July weekend, including the annual Downtown Toronto Ribfest at Yonge-Dundas Square, the Toronto Triathlon Festival and the Festival of India. Keep in mind...
An Israeli attack targeting Hamas military commander kills at least 71 in southern Gaza
An Israeli attack targeting Hamas military commander kills at least 71 in southern Gaza

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel said it targeted Hamas’ shadowy military commander in a massive strike in the southern Gaza Strip that killed at least 71 people, according to local health officials. ...

36m ago

1:06
Lamborghini caught going over 200 km/h on Hwy. 407
Lamborghini caught going over 200 km/h on Hwy. 407

York police released footage of an overnight incident beginning in Vaughan this past weekend, in which officers chased a Lamborghini going over 200 km/h.

18h ago

0:31
Teen girl in hospital following fall from Canada's Wonderland ride
Teen girl in hospital following fall from Canada's Wonderland ride

It happened on the Swing of the Century ride where the teenager had a medical episode and was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

20h ago

7:50
Olivia Chow marks one year as Toronto's mayor
Olivia Chow marks one year as Toronto's mayor

Olivia Chow sat down with Breakfast Television to mark her first full year as mayor of Toronto. A new poll shows that Chow still has strong support city-wide.
2:10
Work halted at Ontario Place amid legal battle
Work halted at Ontario Place amid legal battle

Work to prepare for the redevelopment of Ontario Place has been temporarily paused. Caryn Ceolin reports that crews won't be active for at least the next week.

20h ago

2:51
Iconic 'Leslieville Dollhouse' up for sale
Iconic 'Leslieville Dollhouse' up for sale

It's one of the most iconic and eye-popping homes in Toronto and now the 'Leslieville dollhouse' is up for sale.

