Man seriously injured in early morning stabbing in Scarborough

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen at night
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen at night in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted July 14, 2024 7:53 am.

Police are searching for at least one suspect after a man was stabbed in Scarborough early Sunday morning.

Investigators say just before 1:30 a.m. two men were involved in an argument outside a building in the area of Kennedy Road and Highway 401 when one of them was stabbed.

The victim was taken to hospital suffering from serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect fled the scene and no description was immediately available.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Heat warning in effect for Toronto, GTHA as humidex values reach into the 40s
Heat warning in effect for Toronto, GTHA as humidex values reach into the 40s

Toronto and the GTHA are set to experience a heat event for the next several days starting Sunday. Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for most of southern Ontario with temperatures expected...

28m ago

Secret Service investigating how a gunman who shot Trump was able to get so close
Secret Service investigating how a gunman who shot Trump was able to get so close

The U.S. Secret Service is investigating how a gunman armed with an AR-style rifle was able to get close enough to shoot and injure former President Donald Trump at a rally Saturday in Pennsylvania, a...

1m ago

Nearly 50,000 fans take in Diljit Dosanjh concert at Toronto's Rogers Centre
Nearly 50,000 fans take in Diljit Dosanjh concert at Toronto's Rogers Centre

Diljit Dosanjh and his Dil-Luminati tour made its final curtain call at Toronto’s Rogers Centre on Saturday and fans said they were ready.

7h ago

Restaurants increasingly welcoming dogs with pawgaritas, barkuterie boards
Restaurants increasingly welcoming dogs with pawgaritas, barkuterie boards

At Okini Restaurant and Bar in Vancouver, co-owners Steph Wan and Kevin Lin craft gorgeous plates of AAA steak served with duck fat potatoes and broccolini, and golden eagle sablefish doused in a fuji...

1h ago

Top Stories

Heat warning in effect for Toronto, GTHA as humidex values reach into the 40s
Heat warning in effect for Toronto, GTHA as humidex values reach into the 40s

Toronto and the GTHA are set to experience a heat event for the next several days starting Sunday. Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for most of southern Ontario with temperatures expected...

28m ago

Secret Service investigating how a gunman who shot Trump was able to get so close
Secret Service investigating how a gunman who shot Trump was able to get so close

The U.S. Secret Service is investigating how a gunman armed with an AR-style rifle was able to get close enough to shoot and injure former President Donald Trump at a rally Saturday in Pennsylvania, a...

1m ago

Nearly 50,000 fans take in Diljit Dosanjh concert at Toronto's Rogers Centre
Nearly 50,000 fans take in Diljit Dosanjh concert at Toronto's Rogers Centre

Diljit Dosanjh and his Dil-Luminati tour made its final curtain call at Toronto’s Rogers Centre on Saturday and fans said they were ready.

7h ago

Restaurants increasingly welcoming dogs with pawgaritas, barkuterie boards
Restaurants increasingly welcoming dogs with pawgaritas, barkuterie boards

At Okini Restaurant and Bar in Vancouver, co-owners Steph Wan and Kevin Lin craft gorgeous plates of AAA steak served with duck fat potatoes and broccolini, and golden eagle sablefish doused in a fuji...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:30
Diljit Dosanjh performs for nearly 50,000 fans at Toronto's Rogers Centre
Diljit Dosanjh performs for nearly 50,000 fans at Toronto's Rogers Centre

Diljit Dosanjh finished his North American tour in Toronto on Saturday. Nearly 50,000 fans took in the show at the Rogers Centre.

8h ago

1:06
York Regional Police seeking 3 suspects in alleged abduction of Toronto man
York Regional Police seeking 3 suspects in alleged abduction of Toronto man

York Regional Police homicide unit investigators are appealing for surveillance and dash-cam footage after a 57-year-old Toronto man was allegedly abducted as he was leaving his business.

8h ago

3:29
Donald Trump injured in shooting at Pennsylvania rally
Donald Trump injured in shooting at Pennsylvania rally

Former U.S. President Donald Trump was injured during a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday. The shooter and at least one attendee died. Brandon Rowe speaks with CNN's Julia Benbrook for the latest.

8h ago

1:36
Festival of India takes over downtown Toronto streets
Festival of India takes over downtown Toronto streets

One of Toronto's largest cultural festivities is on this weekend. The 52nd annual Festival of India took over downtown streets on Saturday.

10h ago

1:13
Scarborough Summerfest gets underway
Scarborough Summerfest gets underway

It's one of the most vibrant festivals in the east end. The Scarborough Summerfest is underway this weekend.

10h ago

More Videos