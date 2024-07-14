Man seriously injured in early morning stabbing in Scarborough
Posted July 14, 2024 7:53 am.
Police are searching for at least one suspect after a man was stabbed in Scarborough early Sunday morning.
Investigators say just before 1:30 a.m. two men were involved in an argument outside a building in the area of Kennedy Road and Highway 401 when one of them was stabbed.
The victim was taken to hospital suffering from serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Police say the suspect fled the scene and no description was immediately available.