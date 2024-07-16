EXTREME WEATHER CENTRE: Significant flooding across Toronto and the GTA

Kaspersky to shutter US operations after its software is banned by Commerce Department, citing risk

FILE - The sign is seen above the headquarters of Kaspersky Lab in Moscow, Jan. 30, 2017. Beginning July 25, 2024, the cybersecurity firm Kaspersky said it will begin to "gradually wind down" all of its operations in the United States, just weeks after the Commerce Department banned the use of the company's software in the country. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 16, 2024 11:04 am.

Last Updated July 16, 2024 11:12 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — Cybersecurity firm Kaspersky says it’s shutting down all of its operations in the United States, just weeks after the Commerce Department banned the use of the company’s software in the country.

Kaspersky will “gradually wind down” its U.S. operations starting July 20, according to a statement from the Moscow company. Positions based in the U.S. will also be eliminated, the company said, without immediately confirming how many employees would be let go.

“Kaspersky has been operating in the U.S. for close to 20 years, contributing to the nation’s strategic cybersecurity goals by safeguarding organizations and individuals in the country from ever-evolving cyberthreats,” Kaspersky stated. “The company has carefully examined and evaluated the impact of the U.S. legal requirements and made this sad and difficult decision as business opportunities in the country are no longer viable.”

Last month, the Commerce Department announced a ban on sales of Kaspersky software in the U.S. The government arguing the company’s Russian connections pose an “undue or unacceptable risk to U.S. national security or the safety and security.”

Aside from Kaspersky’s obligation to abide by Russian law, its software can be exploited to identify sensitive data of U.S. citizens and make it available to Russian government actors, the department said in a decision dated June 14.

Kaspersky has vehemently denied that it is a security threat. In a June 21 response to the Commerce Department’s decision, the company said it cannot deliberately obtain sensitive data on Americans and that its operations and employees in Russia can only access aggregate or statistical data not attributable to a specific person.

The company also argued that the government had based its decision on the “geopolitical climate and theoretical concerns” rather than independently verifying risk. Kaspersky said that the decision by the U.S. would benefit cybercriminals, while also diminishing consumer choice.

The department said it had considered Kaspersky’s objections to the initial findings of its investigation, but found that the decision to ban its software was “well supported.”

Kaspersky boasts one of the world’s most popular consumer antivirus products and a research unit widely respected for routinely exposing elite hacking groups. In the company’s announcement this week, Kaspersky said its “business remains resilient” and that its priority to “protect our customers in any country from cyberthreats” was unchanged.

Journalist Kim Zetter first reported the news of the company shutting down its U.S. operations on Monday.

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Up to 125mm of rain possible for Toronto and parts of GTA under rainfall warning
Up to 125mm of rain possible for Toronto and parts of GTA under rainfall warning

Toronto and parts of the GTA are under a rainfall warning, with Environment Canada calling for "extremely heavy rain" with the potential for 125 millimetres in some areas on Tuesday. "The ground, already...

updated

14m ago

Major flooding reported as torrential downpours hit Toronto, GTA
Major flooding reported as torrential downpours hit Toronto, GTA

Many roadways and some Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) stations were flooded on Tuesday morning as strong thunderstorms brought torrential downpours to Toronto and much of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). A...

HAPPENING NOW

5m ago

Toronto traffic and congestion causing some to consider relocating, poll shows
Toronto traffic and congestion causing some to consider relocating, poll shows

A new survey commissioned by the Toronto Region Board of Trade indicates that a majority of Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) residents believe there is a traffic and congestion crisis, and some...

4h ago

'Strike did not need to happen': LCBO launches new ad with negotiations stalled
'Strike did not need to happen': LCBO launches new ad with negotiations stalled

As the strike that has impacted thousands of Liquor Board of Ontario (LCBO) workers enters its 12th day, the retailer has launched a new advertisement campaign. The ad in newspapers and on television...

5h ago

2:50
GTHA residents believe there is a traffic and congestion crisis
GTHA residents believe there is a traffic and congestion crisis

A new Ipsos poll commissioned by the Toronto Region Board of Trade revealed that a majority of GTHA residents believe there is a traffic and congestion crisis in the region, and many are considering relocating. Caryn Ceolin reports.

5h ago

2:31
Thunderstorms trigger localized flooding
Thunderstorms trigger localized flooding

Heavy rain and strong winds hit parts of the GTA today, leading to flooding on major roadways and causing headaches for commuters.  Michelle Mackey explains.

25m ago

2:53
Debunking anti-sunscreen social media trends
Debunking anti-sunscreen social media trends

Throwing shade on sunscreen. Afua Baah speaks with experts who are working overtime to debunk growing and concerning anti-sunscreen social media trends.

17h ago

2:47
After attempted assassination of Donald Trump, Canadian security is on heightened alert
After attempted assassination of Donald Trump, Canadian security is on heightened alert

Assassinations and political violence are rare in Canada, but a recent shift in the political culture has some concerned about the safety of MPs and party leaders.

15h ago

2:57
Safety concerns after Toronto school loses almost half its support staff
Safety concerns after Toronto school loses almost half its support staff

Devastated parents are speaking out after a Toronto school with a high population of students with disabilities loses almost 50 per cent of its support staff. Tina Yazdani with the safety concerns, and the TCDSB's response.

17h ago

