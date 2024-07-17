Four arrested in killing of two Quebec men last summer

MONTREAL — Police arrested four people on Wednesday morning in connection with the killing of two men in Montreal and Charlemagne, Que., last summer.

Jack Shehata, 24, William Beauvais-Bazile, 25, M’Hammed Berberi, 28, and Johnny Odiesse, 32, are facing first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder charges.

They are accused in the deaths of Noel Garcia Frias in June 2023 and Justice Owusu Tajudeen in August 2023.

Two of the suspects were already in police custody at the time of their arrest, one was arrested in Terrebonne, Que., and one was caught by police in Edmonton.

Garcia Frias, 32, is believed to have been killed in a case of mistaken identity while in his car in Charlemagne, while Owusu Tajudeen, 28, was found on a downtown Montreal sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds, and died later in hospital.

Montreal police and Quebec provincial police say Owusu Tajudeen could have been the intended target in the killing of Garcia Frias.

The suspects were expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 17, 2024.

The Canadian Press