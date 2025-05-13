Fire reported at residential home near Bathurst and Richmond

Toronto Fire are on the scene of a large fire at a residential home near Bathurst and Richmond Streets.

Emergency services were called to the area just after 10:30 p.m.

The homes between 143 and 147 Bathurst Street have all been effected and as of 11:45 p.m., firefighters were still actively fighting the fire and searching for hotspots.

The fire has gone through the roof of one unit.

There have been no reports of injuries or occupants still in the homes at this point.

Bathurst is closed between Adelaide and Richmond Streets and Richmond Street is closed west of Portland Street.