Fire reported at residential home near Bathurst and Richmond

A Toronto Fire Services truck is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Meredith Bond

Posted May 13, 2025 12:00 am.

Toronto Fire are on the scene of a large fire at a residential home near Bathurst and Richmond Streets.

Emergency services were called to the area just after 10:30 p.m.

The homes between 143 and 147 Bathurst Street have all been effected and as of 11:45 p.m., firefighters were still actively fighting the fire and searching for hotspots.

The fire has gone through the roof of one unit.

There have been no reports of injuries or occupants still in the homes at this point.

Bathurst is closed between Adelaide and Richmond Streets and Richmond Street is closed west of Portland Street.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Better intelligence, targeted searches and exit checks: How the CBSA is increasing opioid and narcotic seizures

More than five million commercial trucks crossed into Canada last year, and more than 53 million passengers in cars, presenting just as many opportunities for criminals to smuggle in drugs, guns and other...

6h ago

TTC Board to consider proposal to change name of Dundas Station to 'TMU Station'

Among the items on the TTC board's agenda when it meets on Wednesday will be a proposal to change the name of Dundas Subway Station to "TMU Station." A report from the City's Chief Strategy and Customer...

35m ago

2 students injured in stabbing near east-end Toronto high school

Toronto police say two students are injured and "multiple" suspects are at-large following a stabbing near a high school in Toronto's east end. Officers were called to the area of Guildwood Parkway...

8h ago

Toronto Raptors to pick ninth overall in 2025 NBA Draft

The Toronto Raptors will draft ninth overall in this summer's NBA Draft. The Raptors moved down two spots after having the seventh-worst record in the 2024-25 regular season. Toronto had a 31.9 per...

3h ago

Top Stories

Better intelligence, targeted searches and exit checks: How the CBSA is increasing opioid and narcotic seizures

More than five million commercial trucks crossed into Canada last year, and more than 53 million passengers in cars, presenting just as many opportunities for criminals to smuggle in drugs, guns and other...

6h ago

TTC Board to consider proposal to change name of Dundas Station to 'TMU Station'

Among the items on the TTC board's agenda when it meets on Wednesday will be a proposal to change the name of Dundas Subway Station to "TMU Station." A report from the City's Chief Strategy and Customer...

35m ago

2 students injured in stabbing near east-end Toronto high school

Toronto police say two students are injured and "multiple" suspects are at-large following a stabbing near a high school in Toronto's east end. Officers were called to the area of Guildwood Parkway...

8h ago

Toronto Raptors to pick ninth overall in 2025 NBA Draft

The Toronto Raptors will draft ninth overall in this summer's NBA Draft. The Raptors moved down two spots after having the seventh-worst record in the 2024-25 regular season. Toronto had a 31.9 per...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:46
Warm week for Toronto, but cooler by the water

The warm temperatures will continue this week in Toronto but it will be a little chillier down by the water. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

4h ago

2:56
Investor of Toronto-based e-bike company searches for answers

Peter Bolton, who lives in Brampton, reached out to Speakers Corner after his attempts failed to get answers about an investment he made. Pat Taney reports.

8h ago

2:32
Panthers shutout Leafs to tie series

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with fans after the Leafs were shutout in Game 4 of the series vs the Panthers.

2:46
Ayami Sato makes history as first woman to play in Canadian men's baseball league

She’s a legend in her own right and now, she’s rewriting the rules in Canadian baseball. Ayami Sato, a star pitcher from Japan, is officially the first woman to ever play professionally in a men’s baseball league in Canada. Catalina Gillies reports.

2:24
Multiple streetcar routes being diverted due to construction

Crews with the city and the TTC are set to begin key infrastructure work at King and Church for the entire summer. Afua Baah reports on the downtown streetcar routes will be impacted.

More Videos