Jasper wildfires: What does it mean for travellers to Alberta and British Columbia?

As intensifying wildfires just kilometres outside Jasper have forced thousands of residents to leave the western Alberta town, it has also upended vacation plans for tourists planning to visit the popular region.

“We are seeing fire progression,” Katie Ellsworth, an incident commander with Parks Canada, said during an update on Wednesday, adding dry and gusty wind conditions are fueling the situation.

The town of Jasper, which typically has a population of just under 5,000 people, faces threats from two wildfires.

Officials said a south wildfire grew to 10,800 hectares and is eight kilometres from Jasper. The fire is four kilometres closer to the town than it was the day before. It’s also 2.5 kilometres from the Valley of the Five, a popular hiking trail.

A north wildfire sits at around 270 hectares and is five kilometres from the town.

Jasper, which is nearly a four-hour, 365-kilometre drive west of Edmonton, is located within the Jasper National Park. It is the largest national park in the Canadian Rockies. It’s also just east of the British Columbia border.

An extensive network of trails and green spaces mixed with opportunities for rafting, skiing and cruising on the water make the region an in-demand spot for visitors throughout the year.

An evacuation order for Jasper was issued Monday night. In the update on Wednesday, officials said the evacuation of the town was completed and efforts were underway to evacuate backcountry campers.

“Our priority is to protect the town and community of Jasper, limiting wildfire growth towards the town, Highway 16, and critical infrastructure,” an update on Wednesday said.

“Jasper National Park and the Town of Jasper have mobilized all available resources, with federal, provincial, and municipal agencies all dedicated to supporting firefighting and protecting the town.”

In response to the fire, Parks Canada shut down Jasper National Park to residents and visitors until Aug. 6. The federal agency is cancelling and refunding any reservations for the park until that time.

Parks Canada staff said there will be updates in the future about reopening the park. There could also be additional closures. Pending further announcements, officials said any reservation cancellations after Aug. 6 will face cancellation fees.

Via Rail operates train services in Jasper. The Canadian, which runs between Toronto and Vancouver, stops in the town. The Crown corporation issued a warning.

“Via Rail wishes to inform its passengers that in the event that we cannot guarantee safe operation, trains travelling in that region might be cancelled prior to their departure or while en route, without offer of alternate transportation. Trains may also incur delays and air quality may be impacted,” a statement on Wednesday said.

Jasper also has trains with service to or from Prince George and Prince Rupert. Train service out of the town has been cancelled until the end of Saturday at least.

CityNews asked Via Rail about service impacts. In a statement, a spokesperson said it was an “unfortunate situation” that is “beyond” Via Rail’s control.

“Passengers are being contacted directly if their train is impacted and will receive a full refund, or a refund for the segment of the trip they could not complete,” the spokesperson wrote.

“VIA Rail is closely monitoring the situation and will resume regular service once it will be possible to safely operate trains in the area.”

How airlines are responding to wildfires in Jasper and the region

CityNews contacted the four major airlines in Canada (Air Canada, Flair, Porter and WestJet) to ask how each one is responding to the wildfire situation in Jasper and other parts of western Canada.

Air Canada

An Air Canada spokesperson told CityNews on Wednesday the airline has enacted its “goodwill policy” to make flight rebooking options more flexible due to wildfires in Alberta. The update on the website posted on Tuesday said it only applies to flights in Grand Prairie (roughly 400 kilometres north of Jasper) and Fort McMurray.

“Customers currently visiting Jasper who are affected by the Jasper evacuations and who are now away from their planned departure airport may contact Air Canada’s call centres for assistance to rebook from another AB/BC airport without additional fees,” the spokesperson said.

When asked if there are plans to increase the number of flights in the region, the spokesperson said there were “no immediate plans” to do so.

Flair Airlines

A Flair Airlines spokesperson said in a statement the company hasn’t seen a “bump in flights or queries” from the area airports the airline serves.

“If that changes, we will see how best we can help. As of right now, none of our airports are close to affected areas, so we have not seen a swell in needs from passengers or requests for cancellations/changes. We are monitoring this constantly and will change course if needed,” the statement said.

An executive with the airline said in the statement that Flair Airlines “will protect against surge pricing in this case, as we do in all cases” when asked about potential price jumps should there be a surge in demand among evacuees.

The statement noted the airline is currently working to arrange dedicated charters for firefighters who might be flown in to assist with firefighting efforts.

Porter Airlines

When asked about the wildfires, a Porter Airlines spokesperson said in a statement the airline “typically provide(s) passengers with the opportunity to postpone trips and rebook flights, or receive refunds, even if this isn’t normally available within their fare category.”

The spokesperson said the airline is operating a normal schedule with some current seat availability on its Edmonton routes, adding pricing “is being managed in the standard manner.”

Westjet

A Westjet spokesperson said flexible change and cancellations guidelines have been put in place for passengers travelling to and from airports in Grand Prairie and Fort McMurray for travel until July 28.

“To ensure guests evacuating are able to do affordably, WestJet has proactively adjusted fares to avoid price escalation for all flights serving Fort McMurray and Grande Prairie,” the statement said.

The spokesperson said there haven’t been any additional flights added as there is still “open capacity” across the airline’s network.

“We continue to monitor the situation closely and will make operational changes in the name of safety as necessary. All guests currently in regions affected by wildfires are advised to follow all response instructions provided by local authorities,” they wrote.

What rights do passengers and vacationers have when natural emergencies interrupt trips?

Gábor Lukács, the president of the advocacy organization Air Passenger Rights, said the exact nature of the flight cancellation will dictate refunds.

If the flight is still operating to the destination near a region affected by natural emergencies such as wildfires, there isn’t a strict obligation to provide a refund. Should the airline not offer a satisfactory result under this situation, it could be the subject of an insurance claim.

However, if weather or safety issues prompt a flight cancellation, Lukács said that’s different.

“You are owed a refund in the original form of payment — not vouchers, not future credit, but actual cash back or the actual original form of payment,” he said.

For those who still want to travel, Lukács added the airline has to rebook on the same network within 48 hours. If the airline can’t accommodate the passenger on one of its planes, the company must try to get you a ticket on a competing airline.

“Do not ask or accept a refund if you still want to travel. You want to ensure that you hold their airline’s feet to the fire and don’t let them off the responsibility to transport,” Lukács said.

When it comes to bookings, there could be additional government protections depending on where you live.

The Travel Industry Council of Ontario (TICO), the province’s travel regulator, offers a backstop in certain instances for residents of Ontario.

If someone booked a packaged tour through a TICO-registered travel agency or website and that same tour is through a TICO-registered tour company, the person must be offered a refund, an alternative option or a travel voucher for the future.

TICO staff encouraged people to contact their travel insurance provider to discuss potential options if travel to an affected area is happening soon. There could be coverage through the credit card used to book or other group benefit programs.

“This is a very unfortunate and quickly evolving situation and we encourage travellers to explore their options through both the companies they booked with and their travel insurance providers,” TICO CEO Richard Smart said in a statement on Wednesday.

With files from Kelsey Patterson