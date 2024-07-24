Ride-share driver stabbed in Scarborough, suspect sought: police

Toronto police say they are searching for a suspect after a ride-share driver was stabbed in Scarborough.

Emergency responders were called to the area of Kingston Road and Sheppard Avenue East just before 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

Paramedics rushed the driver to hospital in serious but stable condition.

Police believe the suspect was a passenger in the vehicle at the time. He is described as male, brown, 20-25 years old, five feet seven inches tall and a slim build.

No further details were immediately available.