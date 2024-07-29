Just like at the French Open earlier this year, Canada’s Leylah Fernandez has won her first two matches at Roland-Garros at the Olympics.

Fernandez, seeded 16th in women’s singles, advanced to the third round with a 7-6 (4), 6-3 win over Cristina Busca of Spain on Monday in Paris.

The native of Laval, Que. will next face the winner of a match between Germany’s Angelique Kerber and Romania’s Jaqueline Adina Cristian.

Fernandez also advanced to the third round at the French Open before losing to No. 8 seed Ons Jabeur.

Fernandez will also play her opening Olympic doubles match with Gabriela Dabrowski later on Monday.

Meanwhile, Canada’s Bianca Andreescu lost 6-3, 6-4 in the second round to Croatia’s No. 13 seed Donna Vekic.

Andreescu appeared to hurt her hand when she slipped early in the second set. With Andreescu in obvious pain, Vekic went to check on her opponent.

The Canadian, who has been sidelined by numerous injuries since winning the U.S. Open in 2019, fought back from a breakdown in the second set before ultimately falling short.

Andreescu’s health will be a storyline heading into the National Bank Open next week in Toronto.