Auger-Aliassime upsets Medvedev at Olympics to advance to quarterfinals

Felix Auger-Aliassime’s singles stay at the Paris Olympics is off to a strong start.

After a 30-minute rain delay on Wednesday, the No. 13 seed defeated Individual Neutral Athletes’ Daniil Medvedev (No. 4) 6-3, 7(7)-6(5) to advance to the quarterfinals.

The win was Auger-Aliassiame’s first victory against Medvedev in eight meetings.

On a hot day in Paris, things got off to a rocky start as midway through the first set, event staff rushed to cover Simonne-Mathieu court with a tarp due to teeming rain. Before the delay, the 23-year-old was leading Medvedev 4-3 and 30-0 in the eighth game.

The Canadian breezed into the third round of men’s singles on Tuesday with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Maximilian Marterer of Germany.

Also on Wednesday, Canada’s Gabriela Dabrowski and Leylah Fernandez lost 6-4, 6-0 in the women’s doubles tournament to Individual Neutral Athletes’ Mirra Andreeva and Diana Shnaider.