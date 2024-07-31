Auger-Aliassime upsets Medvedev at Olympics to advance to quarterfinals

Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada celebrates his win over Daniil Medvedev of AIN during third round in the men's singles at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France on Wednesday, July 31, 2024.
Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada celebrates his win over Daniil Medvedev of AIN during third round in the men's singles at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted July 31, 2024 1:49 pm.

Felix Auger-Aliassime’s singles stay at the Paris Olympics is off to a strong start.

After a 30-minute rain delay on Wednesday, the No. 13 seed defeated Individual Neutral Athletes’ Daniil Medvedev (No. 4) 6-3, 7(7)-6(5) to advance to the quarterfinals.

The win was Auger-Aliassiame’s first victory against Medvedev in eight meetings.

On a hot day in Paris, things got off to a rocky start as midway through the first set, event staff rushed to cover Simonne-Mathieu court with a tarp due to teeming rain. Before the delay, the 23-year-old was leading Medvedev 4-3 and 30-0 in the eighth game.

The Canadian breezed into the third round of men’s singles on Tuesday with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Maximilian Marterer of Germany.

Also on Wednesday, Canada’s Gabriela Dabrowski and Leylah Fernandez lost 6-4, 6-0 in the women’s doubles tournament to Individual Neutral Athletes’ Mirra Andreeva and Diana Shnaider.

