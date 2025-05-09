Bacardi rum bottled in Florida returns to LCBO shelves after Ford government’s U.S. product ban

Traffic passes by an LCBO in Toronto, on Tuesday, March 4 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

By Richard Southern

Posted May 9, 2025 11:11 am.

Last Updated May 9, 2025 11:12 am.

Bacardi rum labelled as bottled in Jacksonville, Fla., is back for sale at the LCBO after being removed from shelves in March, along with other American alcohol, as part of the Ford government’s decision to stop selling U.S.-made products at the retailer.

Bacardi’s 1.5-litre bottles are labelled “A blend of Puerto Rican rum,” yet they’re stamped with “BACARDI BOTTLING CORP, JACKSONVILLE, FL, USA.” While Puerto Rico is a U.S. territory, it is not a state.

When asked about this, the LCBO provided a statement to 680 NewsRadio saying, “The LCBO aligns with the federal government’s tariff definition of U.S. products. Select Bacardi products are produced in Puerto Rico. Any product produced in the U.S. remains unavailable for sale at the LCBO.”

Bacardi rum labelled as bottled in Jacksonville, Fla., is back for sale at the LCBO after being removed from shelves in March, along with other American alcohol, as part of the Ford government’s decision to stop selling U.S.-made products at the retailer. Photo: Getty Images.

The tariff definition laid out by the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) appears to exempt products from U.S. territories. On retaliatory tariffs, the CBSA states, “The surtax does not apply to goods eligible to be marked as originating from Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, American Samoa or the U.S. Virgin Islands.”

The LCBO did not immediately respond to questions from 680 NewsRadio about why the Bacardi products in question are not considered as coming from the U.S despite being imported from the Bacardi bottling facility in Florida.

The opposition at Queen’s Park noticed and commented on the change. Ontario NDP leader Marit Stiles says it’s “consistent with this government’s lack of consistency in their approach to the tariff threat.”

Though she noted her support for the government’s decision to remove American alcohol from the LCBO, Stiles added, “We have to send a message and there are a few ways we can do that and I do think that it ruffled feathers in the United States.”

The LCBO is the sole purchaser for all American alcohol across the province and imports $965 million worth of booze annually, with more than 3,600 American products from 36 states on its shelves. The LCBO is also the province’s main alcohol distributor.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

One of Canada's most wanted, convicted Toronto gun smuggler, arrested in Atlanta

One of Canada's most wanted fugitives, a convicted gun smuggler from Toronto, was arrested in Atlanta this week after eluding authorities for years. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) said Kamar Cunningham,...

2h ago

Unemployment rate rises to 6.9% in April as economy adds 7,400 jobs

The national unemployment rate ticked up to 6.9 per cent in April as the manufacturing sector started to strain under the weight of tariffs from the United States, Statistics Canada said Friday. The...

2h ago

Woman dead in two vehicle hit-and-run in Scarborough: police

Toronto police are searching for two vehicles that struck and killed a woman in Scarborough on Thursday night. Investigators say an unidentified woman, believed to be in her 20s, was crossing Birchmount...

3h ago

Air Canada lowers financial forecast amid declining cross-border travel

MONTREAL — Air Canada lowered its financial forecast for the year as travellers shy away from trips to the United States, pushing the country's largest airline to boost flight capacity outside America...

1h ago

Top Stories

One of Canada's most wanted, convicted Toronto gun smuggler, arrested in Atlanta

One of Canada's most wanted fugitives, a convicted gun smuggler from Toronto, was arrested in Atlanta this week after eluding authorities for years. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) said Kamar Cunningham,...

2h ago

Unemployment rate rises to 6.9% in April as economy adds 7,400 jobs

The national unemployment rate ticked up to 6.9 per cent in April as the manufacturing sector started to strain under the weight of tariffs from the United States, Statistics Canada said Friday. The...

2h ago

Woman dead in two vehicle hit-and-run in Scarborough: police

Toronto police are searching for two vehicles that struck and killed a woman in Scarborough on Thursday night. Investigators say an unidentified woman, believed to be in her 20s, was crossing Birchmount...

3h ago

Air Canada lowers financial forecast amid declining cross-border travel

MONTREAL — Air Canada lowered its financial forecast for the year as travellers shy away from trips to the United States, pushing the country's largest airline to boost flight capacity outside America...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:01
Indigenous students from northern communities come together in dance

Indigenous students from across the country are in Toronto this week putting the finishing touches on a very special performance.  Audra Brown was at dress rehearsal today as they came together to promote education through the love of dance.

17h ago

4:14
How will the first American Pope lead the Catholic Church?

The Catholic Church has its first American Pope. Barbie Nadeau discusses the surprising choice and which direct Pope Leo XIV could steer the church toward.

17h ago

2:18
Company looking to start hovercraft service between Toronto and Niagara signs deal with Ports Toronto

Hoverlink, which wants to launch a Toronto to Niagara hovercraft service has secured a Toronto landing site at Billy Bishop airport. Mayor Olivia Chow says the transportation route is important, but the hovercraft technology still faces challenges.

20h ago

1:46
RAW: Crowd greets new pope in first public appearance

The first American-born pope in history was announced. 69-year-old Cardinal Robert Prevost stepped out onto the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica as Pope Leo the 14th.

20h ago

1:59
Cardinals have chosen a new pope

Rafael Romo of CNN is in Rome moments after white smoke billowed signalling a new pope has been chosen.

20h ago

More Videos