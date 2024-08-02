Canadian men’s basketball team improves to 3-0 at Olympics with win over Spain

The Canadian men’s basketball team is heading to the Olympic quarterfinals with momentum on its side.

Canada (3-0) clinched first place in Group A with an 88-85 win over Spain on Friday at Paris 2024.

The quarterfinals are next Tuesday. Spain (1-2) was eliminated with the loss.

Tied 19-19 after one quarter, Canada took charge by outscoring Spain 30-19 in the second quarter. Spain made a furious charge to get within one in the fourth quarter, but couldn’t fully erase the deficit.

Toronto Raptors guard/forward RJ Barrett hit a huge three in the final minute to extend Canada’s lead to five.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led Canada with 20 points. Andrew Nembhard added 18 off the bench.