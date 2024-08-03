Vibrant colours and elaborate costumes celebrate Toronto Caribbean Carnival

The revellers are out to jump and wave! The vibes are high as the 2024 Carribbean Carnival returns to Toronto. Afua Baah has the details.

By Afua Baah

Posted August 3, 2024 9:10 pm.

Last Updated August 3, 2024 9:13 pm.

One of the most popular events of the year returned to the streets of Toronto with vibrant colours, elaborate costumes and the beautiful sounds of Soca music taking over the lakeshore for the 2024 Caribbean Carnival.

The revellers and masqueraders were out in full force as the grand parade took over the lakeshore on Saturday, capping off a month-long celebration in the city. The parade is one of the largest in North America, drawing people from near and far. The intricate designs of the costumes reflect this year’s theme which is coming home to love and togetherness.

“The majority of the Caribbean people immigrated to Canada in the 1940s, 1960s, and even to the present and what we wanted to do was to create a feeling of home because Canada is our home,” said Jennifer Hirlehey, the executive director of the Toronto Caribbean Carnival. “We all have our roots in the Caribbean but when we think about home, it’s here.”

The celebration also has deep historical roots as it commemorates the emancipation of slaves in Canada in 1838.

“A celebration of freedom, a celebration of emancipation, a celebration from indentureship and really what we want to do is to celebrate the glory of our costumes and our people,” said Hirlehey.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow and federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh were among the dignitaries who took part in the event.

An estimated two million people are expected to turn out as the festivities wrap up this weekend.

