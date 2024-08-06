Female attacked on U of T Mississauga campus, police investigating

A Peel Regional Police cruiser
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Michael Talbot

Posted August 6, 2024 2:09 pm.

The University of Toronto has issued a security alert after a female was attacked by an unknown man inside a building at the Mississauga campus on Sunday.

The school says the female was assaulted on the second floor of the Communication, Culture, and Technology (CCT) building on August 4, at around 2:30 p.m.

The suspect fled and remains at large.

He’s described as 19 to 23 years old and around six feet tall with a slim build, short black hair and a tanned complexion.

At the time of the incident he was wearing black rimmed glasses, a blue polo shirt and was carrying a black knapsack.

“UTM Campus Safety are actively investigating this incident with Peel Regional Police,” the school’s alert states.

“Campus Safety will pay special attention to and conduct proactive patrols of the CCT building and adjacent areas.”

Peel Police tell CityNews the incident is not currently considered a hate-motivated incident.

