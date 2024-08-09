Canada’s Hannah Taylor to fight for Olympic wrestling bronze

Canada’s Hannah Taylor is one win away from an improbable Olympic bronze medal.

The Summerside, P.E.I., wrestler beat Luisa Elizabeth Valverde Melendres of Ecuador 13-0 in a repechage on Friday to qualify for a bronze-medal bout in the women’s 57-kilogram division.

Taylor will take on American Helen Maroulis in a bronze-medal fight on Friday afternoon. Maroulis won bronze in this event thee years ago in Tokyo and took Olympic gold in Rio de Janeiro at 53-kg in 2016.

Taylor lost to three-time reigning world champion Tsugumi Sakurai of Japan in the quarterfinals. Taylor earned a repechage spot when Sakurai advanced to the final.

Taylor, 26, won silver at last year’s Pan American Games, but never has reached the quarterfinals at a world championships.

Taylor, making her Olympic debut, won three U Sports championships with Brock University from 2018-20.