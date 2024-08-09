Brampton teen soaring to new heights as one of youngest to perform a solo flight

She can’t yet legally drive a car, but a Brampton teen can fly a plane solo. Pat Taney reports.

By Michael Talbot

Posted August 9, 2024 1:19 pm.

Last Updated August 9, 2024 1:28 pm.

Our Speakers Corner spotlight shines on a Brampton teen who cannot yet legally drive a car, but she can fly a plane all by herself.

Anaya Sohail, 14, has become one of the youngest females to perform a solo flight, a goal she’s been working to achieve for the past two years.

“My uncle got me into flying so I started taking classes when I was 12 at the Brighton Flight Centre,” she told us. “It has been my dream to become a pilot.”

It didn’t come easily. She had to study the plane’s controls and take hours of in-flight training with an experienced teacher before her solo flight.

“It was kind of surreal to be up there alone but it was also a dream come true.”

Sohail says she trained with a large group, made up of mostly males.

“More men seem interested in flying and I hope my story helps other young females get into this if it’s something they want to do because they can.”

While she hit a milestone, the teen doesn’t plan on stopping there. She wants to continue studying aviation with hopes of one day becoming a pilot for a commercial airline.

“One day, I want to be a captain of an A380, that’s my dream.”

While she works on that, she’s sharing her story to let other teenagers know that anything is possible. 

“Just follow your dreams and whatever you want to do, don’t let anything hold you back,” she told us. “Don’t let your age restrict you of anything and for their families — they should support those goals like mine did.”

If you have an issue, story or question you’d like us to look into, contact us here.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

RCMP interviewing current and former Ford staffers as part of Greenbelt investigation
RCMP interviewing current and former Ford staffers as part of Greenbelt investigation

The RCMP have been interviewing witnesses as part of its probe into the Ford government's decision to open up protected Greenbelt lands for development. In a brief statement to CityNews on Friday, the...

16m ago

Train washing post for yet-to-be-opened Eglinton Crosstown LRT raises ire
Train washing post for yet-to-be-opened Eglinton Crosstown LRT raises ire

Ontario government officials haven't provided a public, in-depth update on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT since December.

3h ago

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Civilian pushed, seriously injured by undercover police officer during takedown
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Civilian pushed, seriously injured by undercover police officer during takedown

Questions are being asked about the use of force by an undercover Toronto police officer against a civilian during the arrest of another individual last weekend. Video exclusively shot by CityNews shows...

1h ago

Man dies following shooting near Woodbine Beach
Man dies following shooting near Woodbine Beach

Toronto Police say a man has died of his injuries after a shooting near Woodbine Beach on Thursday night. Officers were called to the Lake Shore Boulevard East and Joseph Duggan Road area at around...

3h ago

Top Stories

RCMP interviewing current and former Ford staffers as part of Greenbelt investigation
RCMP interviewing current and former Ford staffers as part of Greenbelt investigation

The RCMP have been interviewing witnesses as part of its probe into the Ford government's decision to open up protected Greenbelt lands for development. In a brief statement to CityNews on Friday, the...

16m ago

Train washing post for yet-to-be-opened Eglinton Crosstown LRT raises ire
Train washing post for yet-to-be-opened Eglinton Crosstown LRT raises ire

Ontario government officials haven't provided a public, in-depth update on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT since December.

3h ago

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Civilian pushed, seriously injured by undercover police officer during takedown
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Civilian pushed, seriously injured by undercover police officer during takedown

Questions are being asked about the use of force by an undercover Toronto police officer against a civilian during the arrest of another individual last weekend. Video exclusively shot by CityNews shows...

1h ago

Man dies following shooting near Woodbine Beach
Man dies following shooting near Woodbine Beach

Toronto Police say a man has died of his injuries after a shooting near Woodbine Beach on Thursday night. Officers were called to the Lake Shore Boulevard East and Joseph Duggan Road area at around...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:39
Heavy rain could impact morning commute
Heavy rain could impact morning commute

Heavy rains are on the way. The details in our seven-day forecast.

18h ago

2:47
EXCLUSIVE: Bystander pushed, seriously hurt by undercover police officer during downtown arrest
EXCLUSIVE: Bystander pushed, seriously hurt by undercover police officer during downtown arrest

Concerns are being raised about use of force after CityNews captured exclusive video of a bystander being pushed to the ground and seriously hurt by an undercover police officer during an arrest downtown. Shauna Hunt reports.

18h ago

1:51
Canada's Wonderland to launch 'Fastest' new coaster
Canada's Wonderland to launch 'Fastest' new coaster

Ride warriors are preparing after learning the country's longest, tallest and fastest will be arriving to wonderland in 2025. Brandon Rowe has a preview.

19h ago

1:05
SIU probes officer-involved incident in downtown Toronto
SIU probes officer-involved incident in downtown Toronto

The Special Investigations Unit is investigating after a video shows an undercover Toronto police officer push an individual to the ground, seriously injuring them, during the arrest of another individual last weekend.

22h ago

1:34
ON CAM: Civilian seriously injured by undercover police officer during takedown
ON CAM: Civilian seriously injured by undercover police officer during takedown

Questions are being asked about the use of force by an undercover Toronto police officer against a civilian during the arrest of another individual last weekend. The province's Special Investigation Unit is looking into the incident.

22h ago

More Videos