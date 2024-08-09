Canada’s Vincent, MacKenzie win Olympic canoe bronze

Canada’s Katie Vincent and Sloan MacKenzie captured bronze in a thrilling women’s canoe double 500-metre race on Friday at the Olympics.

The Canadians finished just .06 seconds behind Ukraine for silver. China easily won gold in an Olympic-record time of one minute, 52.81 seconds.

Vincent and MacKenzie won their semifinal earlier Friday in 1:55.34 to earn a spot in the final.

It is the 22nd medal for Canada at Paris 2024.

The Canadians set a then-Olympic record in the heats on Tuesday, finishing in 1:54.16. The Chinese boat broke that record in the semifinals (1:53.73).

Vincent also will compete for a medal in the C-1 200 metres on Saturday

Vincent and MacKenzie qualified for the Olympics by winning bronze at the 2023 world championships. They went on to win gold at the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games and silver at the first World Cup of 2024.

Vincent set the world-record time in 2018 with then-teammate Laurence Vincent Lapointe, securing a time of 1:51.42.

Vincent Lapointe retired after winning a bronze medal with Vincent at the Tokyo Olympics.