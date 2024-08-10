Victim of east-end Toronto homicide identified as 21-year-old man from Quebec

Toronto police officers say the victim of a recent homicide in the city’s east end is a 21-year-old man from Quebec.

At around 10:40 p.m. on Thursday, emergency crews were called to the area of Joseph Duggan Road and Lake Shore Boulevard East, just north of Woodbine Beach.

Investigators said there was a group of men involved in an argument when several gunshots were fired. Officers found nearly a dozen shell casings at the scene.

The 21-year-old was critically injured during the shooting. He was rushed to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

In a brief update released on Saturday, investigators identified the victim as Dacia Mbongo.

The investigation is still ongoing, but little has been released about the suspects or the nature of the argument leading up to the shooting.

Officers previously said two or three male suspects wearing dark clothing are being sought.