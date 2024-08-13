4 injured in fiery crash on Hwy. 410 in Brampton

A tractor-trailer caught fire following a three-vehicle crash on Highway 410 in Brampton on Aug. 13, 2024
A tractor-trailer caught fire following a three-vehicle crash on Highway 410 in Brampton on Aug. 13, 2024. (OPP/X)

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted August 13, 2024 1:34 pm.

Last Updated August 13, 2024 1:52 pm.

Four people are in hospital, one with serious injuries, after a fiery multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer on Highway 410 in Brampton.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and paramedics were notified of the three-vehicle collision that occurred south of Derry Road around 11:40 a.m. on Tuesday.

680 NewsRadio Toronto traffic reports the tractor-trailer caught fire following the crash. Photos posted by the OPP on X show a third vehicle in the ditch.

Paramedics say one woman was airlifted to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Two other women and one man were transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

Police say all northbound lanes of the highway are closed at Courtneypark Drive East.

