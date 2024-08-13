4 injured in fiery crash on Hwy. 410 in Brampton
Posted August 13, 2024 1:34 pm.
Last Updated August 13, 2024 1:52 pm.
Four people are in hospital, one with serious injuries, after a fiery multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer on Highway 410 in Brampton.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and paramedics were notified of the three-vehicle collision that occurred south of Derry Road around 11:40 a.m. on Tuesday.
680 NewsRadio Toronto traffic reports the tractor-trailer caught fire following the crash. Photos posted by the OPP on X show a third vehicle in the ditch.
HWY401NB south of Derry rd serious collision involving 3 vehicles. All lanes NB closed starting at Courtney Park.^td pic.twitter.com/oWrKh8bTKG— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) August 13, 2024
Paramedics say one woman was airlifted to a trauma centre with serious injuries.
Two other women and one man were transported to a local hospital in stable condition.
Police say all northbound lanes of the highway are closed at Courtneypark Drive East.