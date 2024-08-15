Mitch Marner on playing for Maple Leafs: ‘I love being here’

Mitch Marner
Mitchell Marner of the Toronto Maple Leafs. (Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images)

By Sportsnet

Posted August 15, 2024 6:16 am.

Despite an off-season filled with drama and questions about his future, Mitch Marner remains happy where he is.

“I love being here, I’ve been saying that from Day 1,” the Toronto Maple Leafs forward said Wednesday. “I’m very fortunate and lucky to be a Maple Leaf.”

Marner’s future with his hometown club has been a hot topic this summer. The 27-year-old is entering the final year of his contract but the team might not have the cap space to pay him what he wants. That’s largely due to prior extensions awarded to Auston Matthews, William Nylander and Morgan Rielly.

Marner’s role with the team was also under the microscope after this spring’s first-round loss to the Boston Bruins in seven games. Marner scored 26 goals and 85 points in 69 games last season, but the Bruins held him to just one goal and two assists in the series.

One person is sticking up for Marner, however.

Former teammate Zach Bogosian said in an interview this week that the criticism Marner faces is unfair in his eyes.

“I don’t understand why everyone is always up his ass about everything. I mean, that kid is such a good kid,” Bogosian said on the Cam and Strick podcast. “He’s a good leader, he’s always trying to take care of everyone around the locker room.

“I’ve played with a lot of guys. He is as good of a person and a teammate as I’ve ever seen.”

Regardless of the drama, Marner controls his own destiny with a no-move clause and appears, for now, to have his focus squarely on helping the Maple Leafs compete for the Stanley Cup.

“We’re just excited; it’s a lot of the same group that we’ve had,” Marner said of the upcoming season.

“We know we’re a great team, and it’s just about making sure every single summer you put the work in, you get ready to go, and you get geared up for the new one.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man pushed to the ground by Toronto undercover officer suffering from headaches, lack of sleep
Man pushed to the ground by Toronto undercover officer suffering from headaches, lack of sleep

Piash Alam has struggled with headaches, lack of sleep and the weight of a looming obstruction of justice charge in the days since he was pushed to the ground by an undercover police officer in Toronto. Alam,...

EXCLUSIVE

1h ago

CNE officials concerned about proposed developments at the Exhibition Place
CNE officials concerned about proposed developments at the Exhibition Place

The CEO of the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) Association is wondering whether the event's future is in flux with proposed developments happening at Exhibition Place over the next few years, the site...

11h ago

'Disgraceful': Ford's political rivals lash out after he jokes about hospital overcrowding
'Disgraceful': Ford's political rivals lash out after he jokes about hospital overcrowding

Doug Ford's political rivals didn't find his joke about Ontario's overburdened health care system very funny. At a ribbon cutting ceremony for King Animal Hospital on Tuesday, Ford seemed to make light...

14h ago

Boy riding bike injured after being struck by vehicle in Brampton
Boy riding bike injured after being struck by vehicle in Brampton

A boy is in the hospital after he was hit by a car in Brampton on Wednesday evening. Emergency services were called to the scene just after 6:15 p.m. at Kennedy and Ruth Avenues. Peel Regional Police...

51m ago

Top Stories

Man pushed to the ground by Toronto undercover officer suffering from headaches, lack of sleep
Man pushed to the ground by Toronto undercover officer suffering from headaches, lack of sleep

Piash Alam has struggled with headaches, lack of sleep and the weight of a looming obstruction of justice charge in the days since he was pushed to the ground by an undercover police officer in Toronto. Alam,...

EXCLUSIVE

1h ago

CNE officials concerned about proposed developments at the Exhibition Place
CNE officials concerned about proposed developments at the Exhibition Place

The CEO of the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) Association is wondering whether the event's future is in flux with proposed developments happening at Exhibition Place over the next few years, the site...

11h ago

'Disgraceful': Ford's political rivals lash out after he jokes about hospital overcrowding
'Disgraceful': Ford's political rivals lash out after he jokes about hospital overcrowding

Doug Ford's political rivals didn't find his joke about Ontario's overburdened health care system very funny. At a ribbon cutting ceremony for King Animal Hospital on Tuesday, Ford seemed to make light...

14h ago

Boy riding bike injured after being struck by vehicle in Brampton
Boy riding bike injured after being struck by vehicle in Brampton

A boy is in the hospital after he was hit by a car in Brampton on Wednesday evening. Emergency services were called to the scene just after 6:15 p.m. at Kennedy and Ruth Avenues. Peel Regional Police...

51m ago

Most Watched Today

2:35
CNE kicks off on Friday for its 145th year
CNE kicks off on Friday for its 145th year

It's another year of midway rides, concerts, carnival games and of course outrageous food. Catalina Gillies previews the CNE ahead of its opening on Friday.

11h ago

1:50
A big dream for Canada's first ever women's mixed abilities rugby team
A big dream for Canada's first ever women's mixed abilities rugby team

Canada's first women's mixed abilities rugby team is preparing to represent the country in a world cup tournament that will cost more than $200,000. Audra Brown with how you can help make these athletes dream come true.

12h ago

2:40
CNE officials concerned about future of The EX due to proposed lakefront developments
CNE officials concerned about future of The EX due to proposed lakefront developments

CNE officials are concerned about the future of the popular two-week event at Exhibtion Place due to proposed developments happening at the waterfront site. Afua Baah has the details.

12h ago

2:22
MPs vote to investigate how Toronto terror suspects entered Canada
MPs vote to investigate how Toronto terror suspects entered Canada

Unanimous consent in Ottawa for committees to investigate ministers, directors and civil servants on how two suspects plotting a Toronto axe and machete terror attack entered Canada.
2:01
A "magical" summer camp at Holland Bloorview for kids of all abilities
A "magical" summer camp at Holland Bloorview for kids of all abilities

A magical outdoor space at Holland Bloorview is providing a unique summer camp experience for kids of all abilities. Audra Brown with how the 2 acre garden is instilling independence and building smiles.

More Videos