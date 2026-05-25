Ontario considers highway licence‑plate cameras to crack down on rising retail theft

A photograph of an Ontario provincial licence plate with a renewal sticker is shown in Mississauga, Ont., on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. The Ontario government is scrapping licence plate renewal fees and corresponding stickers for passenger vehicles, light duty trucks, motorcycles and mopeds. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted May 25, 2026 1:30 pm.

Last Updated May 25, 2026 1:33 pm.

Ontario is weighing the use of automated licence‑plate recognition (ALPR) cameras on major provincial highways as part of a sweeping plan to combat a dramatic surge in organized retail theft, according to new details released Monday in the Protecting Ontario’s Streets and Communities Act, 2026.

The proposal is one of several measures under the bill’s “Stronger Enforcement” pillar, aimed at addressing what the province calls a sharp rise in coordinated shoplifting operations that are increasingly tied to organized crime.

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The government says retail theft has escalated dramatically across Canada, with the Retail Council of Canada estimating $9.1 billion in losses in 2024, up from $5 billion in 2018. Officials say many of these incidents are no longer isolated shoplifting cases but part of organized criminal networks that target stores, intimidate staff and use violence to escape.

Michael Kerzner, Ontario’s Solicitor General, says these operations “put people at risk, hurt local businesses and drive up costs for families.”

Province to create a dedicated prosecution team

Currently, Ontario does not have a province-wide prosecution unit focused specifically on organized retail crime. Under the new plan, the Ministry of the Attorney General will establish a dedicated prosecution team to prioritize the most serious cases and provide early investigative guidance to police.

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The model mirrors other specialized teams the province has already made permanent, including Intensive Serious Violent Crime Bail Teams and the Major Theft Prosecution Response Team.

Officials say a specialized unit will help ensure complex, multi‑suspect retail theft cases are handled consistently and aggressively.

ALPR cameras on highways under consideration

One of the most significant new tools being explored is the deployment of automated licence‑plate recognition (ALPR) cameras on major provincial highways to help identify vehicles linked to organized retail theft.

ALPR systems are already used by police services across Ontario to detect stolen vehicles, suspended drivers and Amber Alert‑related plates. Extending the technology to retail‑theft investigations would mark a major expansion of its use.

The province says it is assessing the feasibility, cost and privacy implications of adding ALPR infrastructure to the highway network.

The government also plans to explore regulatory options to curb the misuse of fire alarm pull stations, which retailers say are routinely activated by thieves to create chaos and facilitate escape. Any changes would need to align with existing Building Code and Fire Code requirements.

The retail‑theft measures are one component of the Protecting Ontario’s Streets and Communities Act, 2026, a wide‑ranging package that includes legislative changes and new initiatives aimed at safer communities, stronger enforcement and protecting victims and the vulnerable.

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