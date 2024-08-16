OPP taking to the skies to combat aggressive motorcyclists, drivers

Ontario Provincial Police cruiser.
Ontario Provincial Police cruiser. X/OPP

By John Marchesan

Posted August 16, 2024 9:20 pm.

Provincial police are taking to the skies to get a better look at aggressive drivers and motorcyclists.

Police say there’s been a 56 per cent increase in motorcycle fatalities this year and more motorcycle collisions this week bring this year’s death toll to 39, setting the stage for a possible 10-year high when it comes to motorcycle deaths on OPP-patrolled roads

Among the latest victims are three people under the age of 19 and two passengers.

Provincial police say they will employ their Cessna 206 to watch from above, detecting aggressive drivers such as those who follow too closely or make unsafe lane changes, which are among the behaviours attributed to fatalities every year.  

“The Cessna 206 is an effective tool for spotting and tracking motorcyclists (and other drivers) who think traveling at high speeds is worth the risk, be it for the thrill or as a means of evading police officers who spot them from the ground,” they said in a release on Friday.

