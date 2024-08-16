Police seek suspect in sexual assault of teen girl at Union Station

Toronto police have released a security image of a suspect after a teenage girl was allegedly sexually assaulted at Union Station.

Investigators say the girl was in Union Station in the evening hours of March 30, 2024, when an unknown man approached her and sexually assaulted her.

The suspect is described as 30 to 40 years old, 160 pounds with a thin build.

He was wearing reflective sunglasses, a black leather coat, dark pants, red and white basketball shoes.

A suspect in a sexual assault investigation. Toronto Police.