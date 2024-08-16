Some Jasper residents begin making trip home

Jasper residents started going home Friday morning — 25 days after a raging wildfire forced everyone to flee.

The gates opened at 7 a.m. and there wasn’t much traffic at all, two hours later. It’s residents, workers, and support people only, that are allowed in Jasper for now.

No lineup for #Jasper residents at the east gates this morning. There is a firetruck with a large Canada flag to greet people, like was done in Slave Lake & Fort Mac. Most of the traffic is in the through lane, people headed for BC. #abfire pic.twitter.com/UH4cmVDOzP — Sean Amato (@JSJamato) August 16, 2024

Anyone making the trip will be arriving to a much different hometown.

The fire destroyed more than 350 buildings and caused an estimated $238 million in damages.

One of the homes destroyed was that of Amy Fellows and her family. She also works in tourism, so it’s not at all clear when she’ll return to Jasper. Still, she’s pleased to see this day arrive.

“I think this is the first steps to getting that really strong community back. People are so willing to help each other in Jasper, almost to a fault sometimes, so I know in town there will be a lot of helping hands, and it’s wonderful to see,” said Fellows.

The wildfire is still listed as out of control, but officials say they’ve built containment lines to keep it out of town.

Residents who still have a home are allowed to stay, but officials warn it will not necessarily be easy.

Starting this morning thousands of residents will be able to return home to Jasper, Alberta for the first time since a wildfire destroyed roughly a third of the town.



Our @JSJamato is just outside of Jasper and provided an update this morning @CityNewsVAN @CityNewsYEG… pic.twitter.com/KeuoeWWhl4 — Adrienne South (@AdrienneKS) August 16, 2024

Some places still have utilities out and a boil water advisory. There may be smoke or water damage, and the town and hospital have essential services only.

Barret Sheeshka also lost his home to the fire. He’s staying in Hinton and says he’ll go back when the time is right.

“I think right now it’s very important that if you don’t need to be there, to not be there. And leave the space for the people that need to be there, whether it’s the residents or the cleanup crews, the professionals doing an amazing job,” said Sheeshka.

One bright spot, this gloomy weather. It’s chilly and rainy and that’s expected to continue for a couple of days, no doubt a help in the ongoing firefight.