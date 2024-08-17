Toronto man charged with 101 offences in connection with auto fraud investigation
Toronto police officers say a 43-year-old man has been charged with 101 criminal offences in connection with an auto fraud investigation.
According to a statement issued by the Toronto Police Service Saturday morning, the investigation began in July after 53 Division officers learned a suspect was “committing fraudulent vehicle transfers at ServiceOntario locations.”
Investigators said ServiceOntario staff helped determine the suspect was connected to multiple vehicle-related frauds as far back as November.
Officers didn’t elaborate further on the investigation and its findings.
The statement said Winkle Lejarde was arrested on Aug. 9 while a search warrant was executed.
Officers said the accused was charged with the following offences:
Investigators said they released a photo of the suspect as it’s believed there could be additional victims.
- 15 counts of uttering forged documents
- Nine counts of fraud over $5,000
- Nine counts of altering/removing a vehicle identification number
- Nine counts of forgery
- Nine counts of making a document without authority
- Nine counts of using a document without authority
- Nine counts of obtaining an instrument based on forgery
- Six counts of attempted fraud over $5,000
- Six counts of attempting to alter/remove a vehicle identification number
- Six counts of attempting to use a document without authority
- Six counts of attempting to obtain an instrument based on forgery
- Four counts of possessing a Schedule One substance for the purpose of trafficking
- Two counts of possessing an ID document of another person
- Possession of a Schedule One substance
- Possession of the proceeds of property obtained by crime
The allegations against the accused haven’t been proven in court. He appeared in court for a bail hearing on Thursday.
Meanwhile, officers urged potential buyers to obtain a vehicle history report. They said signs a vehicle could have altered vehicle identification numbers include sudden colour changes, a drop of odometer readings between owners, and indications a vehicle was previously exported out of Canada and the absence of an import certificate.
