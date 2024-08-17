Toronto man charged with 101 offences in connection with auto fraud investigation

Winkle Lejarde is seen in an undated Toronto Police Service handout photo. The allegations against the accused haven't been proven in court.
By Nick Westoll

Posted August 17, 2024 8:30 am.

Last Updated August 17, 2024 8:31 am.

Toronto police officers say a 43-year-old man has been charged with 101 criminal offences in connection with an auto fraud investigation.

According to a statement issued by the Toronto Police Service Saturday morning, the investigation began in July after 53 Division officers learned a suspect was “committing fraudulent vehicle transfers at ServiceOntario locations.”

Investigators said ServiceOntario staff helped determine the suspect was connected to multiple vehicle-related frauds as far back as November.

Officers didn’t elaborate further on the investigation and its findings.

The statement said Winkle Lejarde was arrested on Aug. 9 while a search warrant was executed.

Officers said the accused was charged with the following offences:

Investigators said they released a photo of the suspect as it’s believed there could be additional victims.

  • 15 counts of uttering forged documents
  • Nine counts of fraud over $5,000
  • Nine counts of altering/removing a vehicle identification number
  • Nine counts of forgery
  • Nine counts of making a document without authority
  • Nine counts of using a document without authority
  • Nine counts of obtaining an instrument based on forgery
  • Six counts of attempted fraud over $5,000
  • Six counts of attempting to alter/remove a vehicle identification number
  • Six counts of attempting to use a document without authority
  • Six counts of attempting to obtain an instrument based on forgery
  • Four counts of possessing a Schedule One substance for the purpose of trafficking
  • Two counts of possessing an ID document of another person
  • Possession of a Schedule One substance
  • Possession of the proceeds of property obtained by crime

The allegations against the accused haven’t been proven in court. He appeared in court for a bail hearing on Thursday.

Meanwhile, officers urged potential buyers to obtain a vehicle history report. They said signs a vehicle could have altered vehicle identification numbers include sudden colour changes, a drop of odometer readings between owners, and indications a vehicle was previously exported out of Canada and the absence of an import certificate.

