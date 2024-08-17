Toronto man charged with 101 offences in connection with auto fraud investigation

Toronto police officers say a 43-year-old man has been charged with 101 criminal offences in connection with an auto fraud investigation.

According to a statement issued by the Toronto Police Service Saturday morning, the investigation began in July after 53 Division officers learned a suspect was “committing fraudulent vehicle transfers at ServiceOntario locations.”

Investigators said ServiceOntario staff helped determine the suspect was connected to multiple vehicle-related frauds as far back as November.

Officers didn’t elaborate further on the investigation and its findings.

The statement said Winkle Lejarde was arrested on Aug. 9 while a search warrant was executed.

Officers said the accused was charged with the following offences:

Investigators said they released a photo of the suspect as it’s believed there could be additional victims.

15 counts of uttering forged documents

Nine counts of fraud over $5,000

Nine counts of altering/removing a vehicle identification number

Nine counts of forgery

Nine counts of making a document without authority

Nine counts of using a document without authority

Nine counts of obtaining an instrument based on forgery

Six counts of attempted fraud over $5,000

Six counts of attempting to alter/remove a vehicle identification number

Six counts of attempting to use a document without authority

Six counts of attempting to obtain an instrument based on forgery

Four counts of possessing a Schedule One substance for the purpose of trafficking

Two counts of possessing an ID document of another person

Possession of a Schedule One substance

Possession of the proceeds of property obtained by crime

The allegations against the accused haven’t been proven in court. He appeared in court for a bail hearing on Thursday.

Meanwhile, officers urged potential buyers to obtain a vehicle history report. They said signs a vehicle could have altered vehicle identification numbers include sudden colour changes, a drop of odometer readings between owners, and indications a vehicle was previously exported out of Canada and the absence of an import certificate.