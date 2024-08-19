1 injured in single vehicle crash on the Danforth

One person has been injured in a single-vehicle crash on August 19, 2024.
One person has been injured in a single-vehicle crash on August 19, 2024. CITYNEWS/Rob Ramlackhan

By Meredith Bond

Posted August 19, 2024 5:09 pm.

Last Updated August 19, 2024 5:45 pm.

One person has been taken to hospital after a single vehicle crash on the Danforth.

Police were called to Eaton and Danforth avenues just before 4 p.m. for reports of a crash.

A vintage vehicle appears to have driven into a protected bike lane.

One person has been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Danforth was closed from Pape Avenue to Woodycrest, but has since reopened.

Top Stories

'My house shakes all night': New complaints about Metrolinx Lakeshore East rail project
'My house shakes all night': New complaints about Metrolinx Lakeshore East rail project

Residents who live near a Metrolinx Lakeshore East rail construction project, close to Danforth Avenue, say a new issue is impacting their sleep. “The whole house is shaking. Your head is shaking,”...

Speakers Corner

4h ago

Investigation into 2022 Toronto ferry crash found 'safety deficiencies'
Investigation into 2022 Toronto ferry crash found 'safety deficiencies'

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) has concluded its investigation into the 2022 ferry crash at Jack Layton Ferry Terminal, revealing in a report published Monday that "safety deficiencies"...

5h ago

Canada's assisted-dying law faces constitutional fight for excluding mental disorder
Canada's assisted-dying law faces constitutional fight for excluding mental disorder

OTTAWA — A man who says he suffers from chronic and worsening mental health issues is among those launching a court challenge of the federal government's assisted dying law, which excludes people suffering...

1h ago

Police allege 2 men responsible for 4 Durham region stabbings
Police allege 2 men responsible for 4 Durham region stabbings

Two men are in custody facing charges in a series of stabbings that took place in Durham Region. Durham Regional Police allege the suspects were involved in four separate stabbings. In each instance,...

3h ago

