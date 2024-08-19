1 injured in single vehicle crash on the Danforth
Posted August 19, 2024 5:09 pm.
Last Updated August 19, 2024 5:45 pm.
One person has been taken to hospital after a single vehicle crash on the Danforth.
Police were called to Eaton and Danforth avenues just before 4 p.m. for reports of a crash.
A vintage vehicle appears to have driven into a protected bike lane.
One person has been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Danforth was closed from Pape Avenue to Woodycrest, but has since reopened.