Motorcyclist sought after Toronto officer struck, seriously injured: police

The Toronto Police Service released a photo of a motorcyclist who allegedly injured an officer in the city's downtown.
The Toronto Police Service released a photo of a motorcyclist who allegedly injured an officer in the city's downtown. HANDOUT / Toronto Police Service

By Nick Westoll

Posted August 24, 2024 7:45 pm.

Toronto police investigators say they’re searching for a motorcyclist after an officer was struck and seriously injured Saturday afternoon.

According to a brief update posted on the Toronto Police Service X account, the incident happened just before 6 p.m. near Rees Street and Bremner Boulevard just outside the Rogers Centre.

The update said the officer was hit by the motorcycle and they were taken to a hospital in serious condition. It said the driver took off right after the incident.

The circumstances leading up to the collision weren’t clear as of Saturday evening.

The post said a male driver is being sought. Officers said he was last seen wearing a green helmet, a green-and-blue short, grey pants and red gloves.

CityNews contacted the Toronto Police Service to try to get additional information, but a representative wasn’t immediately available.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Tribunal orders rail workers back on the job, imposes arbitration
Tribunal orders rail workers back on the job, imposes arbitration

The federal labour board has ordered thousands of rail employees back to work after a bitter contract dispute shut down the country's two major railways. The decision from the Canada Industrial Relations...

52m ago

Deportation of bisexual man in Toronto to Kenya halted, temporary resident permit issued
Deportation of bisexual man in Toronto to Kenya halted, temporary resident permit issued

Charles Mwangi, who said he fled death threats and abuse in Kenya due to his sexuality before arriving in Canada, feared his forced return.

26m ago

Italian prosecutors open shipwreck and manslaughter investigation into superyacht sinking
Italian prosecutors open shipwreck and manslaughter investigation into superyacht sinking

ROME (AP) — Prosecutors in Italy said Saturday they have opened an investigation into culpable shipwreck and multiple manslaughter after a superyacht capsized during a storm off the coast of Sicily,...

6h ago

TTC says 509 Harbourfront streetcar work won't impact Taylor Swift concerts
TTC says 509 Harbourfront streetcar work won't impact Taylor Swift concerts

The TTC will be taking more streetcars off the road and replacing them with buses starting next month. Buses are set to replace the 509 Harbourfront streetcar between Union Station and Exhibition Place...

8h ago

Top Stories

Tribunal orders rail workers back on the job, imposes arbitration
Tribunal orders rail workers back on the job, imposes arbitration

The federal labour board has ordered thousands of rail employees back to work after a bitter contract dispute shut down the country's two major railways. The decision from the Canada Industrial Relations...

52m ago

Deportation of bisexual man in Toronto to Kenya halted, temporary resident permit issued
Deportation of bisexual man in Toronto to Kenya halted, temporary resident permit issued

Charles Mwangi, who said he fled death threats and abuse in Kenya due to his sexuality before arriving in Canada, feared his forced return.

26m ago

Italian prosecutors open shipwreck and manslaughter investigation into superyacht sinking
Italian prosecutors open shipwreck and manslaughter investigation into superyacht sinking

ROME (AP) — Prosecutors in Italy said Saturday they have opened an investigation into culpable shipwreck and multiple manslaughter after a superyacht capsized during a storm off the coast of Sicily,...

6h ago

TTC says 509 Harbourfront streetcar work won't impact Taylor Swift concerts
TTC says 509 Harbourfront streetcar work won't impact Taylor Swift concerts

The TTC will be taking more streetcars off the road and replacing them with buses starting next month. Buses are set to replace the 509 Harbourfront streetcar between Union Station and Exhibition Place...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

1:06
2 females found dead inside Etobicoke home, suspect being sought for murder
2 females found dead inside Etobicoke home, suspect being sought for murder

Two women have been found dead inside an Etobicoke home Friday afternoon, and one suspect is still at large. Catalina Gillies with the investigation now underway.

19h ago

2:02
A perfect fit for Paralympic athletes and hopefuls
A perfect fit for Paralympic athletes and hopefuls

We're less than a week away from the Paralympics in Paris, and some young athletic hopefuls will be watching closely. Audra Brown with how a Toronto kids rehab hospital is looking to make dreams become a reality.
2:47
Government documents show congestion will continue with Highway 413
Government documents show congestion will continue with Highway 413

Studies commissioned by the province indicate speeds on other 400-series highways in the GTA will remain slow in 2041 no matter if Highway 413 is six or eight lanes wide. Mark McAllister reports.

1:36
Violent attempted kidnapping in Vaughan Mills parking lot, suspects sought
Violent attempted kidnapping in Vaughan Mills parking lot, suspects sought

A woman is lucky to be safe this afternoon after an violent attempted abduction. York Regional Police are now looking for at least four suspects.
2:26
Remains of missing Markham realtor found near Parry Sound
Remains of missing Markham realtor found near Parry Sound

The body of a missing real estate broker from Markham has been found burned hours from where she went missing. Meanwhile, it's unclear if three persons of interest under 18 had any role to play in her death. David Zura explains.
More Videos