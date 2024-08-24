Motorcyclist sought after Toronto officer struck, seriously injured: police
Posted August 24, 2024 7:45 pm.
Toronto police investigators say they’re searching for a motorcyclist after an officer was struck and seriously injured Saturday afternoon.
According to a brief update posted on the Toronto Police Service X account, the incident happened just before 6 p.m. near Rees Street and Bremner Boulevard just outside the Rogers Centre.
The update said the officer was hit by the motorcycle and they were taken to a hospital in serious condition. It said the driver took off right after the incident.
The circumstances leading up to the collision weren’t clear as of Saturday evening.
The post said a male driver is being sought. Officers said he was last seen wearing a green helmet, a green-and-blue short, grey pants and red gloves.
CityNews contacted the Toronto Police Service to try to get additional information, but a representative wasn’t immediately available.
Fail to Remain Collision:— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) August 24, 2024
Bremner Blvd & Rees St
5:57 pm
-officer struck by a motorcycle & transported to hospital w/serious injuries
-driver fled scene
Description:
-Male, w/green helmet, green/blue shirt, gray pants, red gloves
-anyone w/info call 416-808-1900#GO1855085
^av pic.twitter.com/KMv39rTwDX