Motorcyclist sought after Toronto officer struck, seriously injured: police

Toronto police investigators say they’re searching for a motorcyclist after an officer was struck and seriously injured Saturday afternoon.

According to a brief update posted on the Toronto Police Service X account, the incident happened just before 6 p.m. near Rees Street and Bremner Boulevard just outside the Rogers Centre.

The update said the officer was hit by the motorcycle and they were taken to a hospital in serious condition. It said the driver took off right after the incident.

The circumstances leading up to the collision weren’t clear as of Saturday evening.

The post said a male driver is being sought. Officers said he was last seen wearing a green helmet, a green-and-blue short, grey pants and red gloves.

CityNews contacted the Toronto Police Service to try to get additional information, but a representative wasn’t immediately available.