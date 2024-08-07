Toronto police officer hit by Ducati motorcycle, minor injuries reported

A spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service says an officer has been injured after they were hit by a motorcycle in the city’s south end Wednesday evening.

According to a post on the service’s X account, the incident happened in the area of New Brunswick Way and Lake Shore Boulevard West (south of Exhibition Place) just after 7:15 p.m.

The exact circumstances of the interaction weren’t immediately clear, but the post said the officer was hit by a red-white-and-silver Ducati motorcycle.

The male driver allegedly took off on the motorcycle, which was damaged. The post said it was missing a side mirror.

The officer reportedly had minor injuries, but the exact nature of the injuries wasn’t disclosed.

CityNews contacted the Toronto Police Service to ask for further information about what happened, but a spokesperson wasn’t immediately available.