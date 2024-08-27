Steamy conditions could bring stormy weather to the GTA on Tuesday

It’s going to be hot and humid in the GTA on Tuesday, and the muggy conditions could pave the way for a potentially stormy day.

The temperature is expected to soar to 30 C but it will feel like more 37 C when the humidity is factored in.

680 NewsRadio Toronto meteorologist Jill Taylor said showers and possible thunderstorms are expected for the commute home between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

“Some of these storms could be pretty intense with some heavy downpours and strong wind, easily delivered 25-plus millimetres of rain in a short period of time,” Taylor said.

So far, Environment Canada hasn’t issued any alerts for the GTA.

Taylor said another round of rain is possible for Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.

The forecast calls for mainly cloudy conditions on Wednesday with a chance of showers or thunderstorms and a humidex near 30.

Cooler air is expected to move into the region on Thursday but temperatures will be warmer for most of the Labour Day long weekend.

At this point, the last hurrah of summer is looking to be mainly sunny with only a slight chance of showers on Saturday morning. Monday will be slightly cooler with a high of 19 C.

Click here to view your extended forecast and sign up for the 680 News Radio Toronto weather guarantee.