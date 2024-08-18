Rainfall warning issued day after severe storm slams Greater Toronto Area

A number of weather watches and warnings remain in effect after a months worth of rain fell on the GTA on Saturday..

By Denio Lourenco

Posted August 18, 2024 10:05 am.

Last Updated August 18, 2024 10:50 am.

A day after parts of the Greater Toronto Area saw record-breaking rainfall, Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued another weather alert for Sunday.

Meteorologists say showers and thunderstorms are expected throughout the day with potentially “hazardous” rainfall amounts of 20 to 40 millimetres.

Parts of the region saw more than 100 millimetres of rainfall and forecasters say Toronto Pearson International Airport saw more rain in one day than falls throughout a typical August.

The storm caused widespread flooding and created dangerous conditions for motorists, particularly in Mississauga, Etobicoke and North York Sunday afternoon.

Earlier in the day, a tornado touched down in the southwestern Ontario community of Ayr. There were no reports of injuries, but crews responded to reports of property damage and scattered trees and power lines.

There were no reports of physical injuries, but raging waters had some drivers trapped and forced to call on rescue crews for assistance.

Given the dangerous rainfall on Saturday, meteorologists noted the ground “has little ability to absorb further rainfall” and they expect additional showers to result in more damage today.

The department warns that localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible and advises motorists to avoid driving through water on roads.

“Even shallow, fast-moving water across a road can sweep a vehicle or a person away,” an alert issued early Sunday says.

“Don’t approach washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.”

They also advise residents to keep children and pets away from creeks and river banks, and to consider moving valuable items to higher levels to avoid damage.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to become isolated showers later on Sunday.

