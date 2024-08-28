One person is dead, and others are injured, one critically, following an early-morning residential fire in Toronto.

Toronto Fire Services Chief Matthew Pegg said crews were notified of a one-alarm residential fire at 140 Rusholme Road near College Street and Dufferin Street shortly after midnight.

Officials initially located two people inside the home, and one of them was pronounced dead at the scene. The second was rushed to a trauma centre, where they remain in critical condition.

Toronto Paramedic Services tell CityNews three other residents were treated for minor injuries.

Pegg said investigators will work with the Toronto Police Service and Ontario Fire Marshal to determine the cause of the fire.