1 dead, several others injured in Toronto basement fire

Toronto fatal fire
Toronto Fire Services Chief Matthew Pegg said crews were notified of a one-alarm residential fire at 140 Rusholme Road near College Street and Dufferin Street shortly after midnight. Photo: Bertram Dandy/CityNews.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted August 28, 2024 5:21 am.

Last Updated August 28, 2024 5:25 am.

One person is dead, and others are injured, one critically, following an early-morning residential fire in Toronto.

Toronto Fire Services Chief Matthew Pegg said crews were notified of a one-alarm residential fire at 140 Rusholme Road near College Street and Dufferin Street shortly after midnight.

Officials initially located two people inside the home, and one of them was pronounced dead at the scene. The second was rushed to a trauma centre, where they remain in critical condition.

Toronto Paramedic Services tell CityNews three other residents were treated for minor injuries.

Pegg said investigators will work with the Toronto Police Service and Ontario Fire Marshal to determine the cause of the fire.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Outgoing TTC CEO Rick Leary reflects on successes, regrets and the pressing need for more funding
Outgoing TTC CEO Rick Leary reflects on successes, regrets and the pressing need for more funding

TTC CEO Rick Leary will be leaving the transit agency on Aug. 30, 2024. He reflected on his tenure during an interview with CityNews Toronto.

8h ago

Suspects carry out gunpoint robbery after dating app set up: Hamilton police
Suspects carry out gunpoint robbery after dating app set up: Hamilton police

Hamilton police are searching for three suspects who allegedly used a popular dating app to set up a meeting with a 20-year-old man they then robbed at gunpoint.

11h ago

York Region sees 106 per cent increase in carjackings, 92 per cent increase in shootings: police
York Region sees 106 per cent increase in carjackings, 92 per cent increase in shootings: police

York Regional Police say they are experiencing a dramatic increase in carjackings, illegal handguns and violent crime.

15h ago

TTC improving bus, subway and streetcar service from Sept. 1
TTC improving bus, subway and streetcar service from Sept. 1

As students head back to school next week, the TTC is making improvements to service levels starting Sept. 1 and they say service hours will increase to 97 per cent of pre-pandemic levels across the transit...

17h ago

Top Stories

Outgoing TTC CEO Rick Leary reflects on successes, regrets and the pressing need for more funding
Outgoing TTC CEO Rick Leary reflects on successes, regrets and the pressing need for more funding

TTC CEO Rick Leary will be leaving the transit agency on Aug. 30, 2024. He reflected on his tenure during an interview with CityNews Toronto.

8h ago

Suspects carry out gunpoint robbery after dating app set up: Hamilton police
Suspects carry out gunpoint robbery after dating app set up: Hamilton police

Hamilton police are searching for three suspects who allegedly used a popular dating app to set up a meeting with a 20-year-old man they then robbed at gunpoint.

11h ago

York Region sees 106 per cent increase in carjackings, 92 per cent increase in shootings: police
York Region sees 106 per cent increase in carjackings, 92 per cent increase in shootings: police

York Regional Police say they are experiencing a dramatic increase in carjackings, illegal handguns and violent crime.

15h ago

TTC improving bus, subway and streetcar service from Sept. 1
TTC improving bus, subway and streetcar service from Sept. 1

As students head back to school next week, the TTC is making improvements to service levels starting Sept. 1 and they say service hours will increase to 97 per cent of pre-pandemic levels across the transit...

17h ago

Most Watched Today

3:42
York Region sees dramatic surge in carjackings, shootings
York Region sees dramatic surge in carjackings, shootings

Carjackings have more than doubled and shootings are up 92 per cent in York Region this year. Erica Natividad with what's behind the surge and how police are tackling the issue.

12h ago

2:56
Business News: Air Canada offering flexibility ahead of potential strike
Business News: Air Canada offering flexibility ahead of potential strike

Air Canada is offering flexibility to passengers with a potential pilot strike looming. Plus, why an Oasis reunion tour could rival Taylor Swift's Eras tour, and how a new pizza box can double as a table on moving day. Ari Rabinovitch explains.

12h ago

3:08
York Regional Police say carjackings and violent crime are increasing
York Regional Police say carjackings and violent crime are increasing

York Regional Police say the area is experiencing a dramatic increase in carjackings, illegal handguns and violent crime. Erica Natividad reports.

16h ago

1:05
SpaceX crew prepares for 'risky' space mission
SpaceX crew prepares for 'risky' space mission

A SpaceX crew made up entirely of civilians is preparing for what's being described as a historic and risky space mission.

15h ago

2:35
Commercial dog walkers banned from Toronto dog park
Commercial dog walkers banned from Toronto dog park

Commercial dog walkers are set to be banned from Ramsden Park's off-leash dog area after noise and crowd complaints. Michelle Mackey has reaction from dog walkers who want the city to call off the ban.

More Videos