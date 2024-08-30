Clarington man facing charges for allegedly making and sharing child pornography

Christopher Jackson, age 30 from Clarington is charged with child pornography numerous offences.
Christopher Jackson, age 30 from Clarington is charged with child pornography numerous offences.

By Meredith Bond

Posted August 30, 2024 3:31 pm.

Last Updated August 30, 2024 4:30 pm.

A 30-year-old Clarington man is facing several charges for allegedly making and sharing child pornography.

Durham police say members of the Internet Child Exploitation Unit executed a search warrant on July 31 at the home of man allegedly making and sharing child porn using the Telegram app with the user names, “C Ja” and “Nomey6969.”

The suspect was arrested and several electronic devices were seized from the home.

An analysis of the electronic devices allegedly found a “multitude of child pornographic content” that included plans to travel and allegedly commit sexual acts on underage persons.

The suspect was arrested again and is facing additional charges. Christopher Jackson of Clarington has been charged with:

  • Possession of Child Pornography, Make Child Pornography;
  • Import/Distribute/Possess Child Pornography for the Purpose of Distribution;
  • Agree to Commit a Sexual Offence Against a Person Under 16;
  • Access Child Pornography;
  • Five counts of Breach order form Sexual Offence Conviction and;
  • Eight counts of Fail to Comply with Probation Order.

He was held for a bail hearing.

Police are concerned there maybe another alleged victims and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

