NHL winger Johnny Gaudreau, brother Matthew killed in accident

Johnny Gaudreau
Columbus Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau (13) plays against the Nashville Predators during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted August 30, 2024 7:44 am.

Last Updated August 30, 2024 7:59 am.

Columbus Blue Jackets winger Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew were killed in what the team called an “unimaginable tragedy.”

Johnny Gaudreau was 31 years old. His brother Matthew was 29.

“The National Hockey League family is shocked and saddened by the tragic passing of Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew,” the NHL said in a statement.

“While Johnny’s infectious spirit for the game and show-stopping skills on the ice earned him the nickname ‘Johnny Hockey,’ he was more than just a dazzling hockey player; he was a doting father and beloved husband, son, brother and teammate who endeared himself to every person fortunate enough to have crossed his path.”

The circumstances of their deaths are unclear, though reports online indicate that the brothers were riding their bikes in Salem County at around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday when they were struck by the driver of a vehicle in a New Jersey suburb.

According to New Jersey State Police, the driver remained at the scene.

Born and raised in Salem, N.J., Johnny Gaudreau was drafted by the Calgary Flames in the 4th round of the NHL Draft in 2011.

He played nine seasons in Calgary, emerging as one of the league’s best-scoring wingers.

Johnny Gaudreau scored 24 goals and finished with 64 points in his first season with the Flames, leading to being named a finalist for the Calder Memorial Trophy for the NHL’s best rookie. He won the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy as the NHL’s most gentlemanly player for the 2016–17 season.

He recorded 115 points as a member of the Flames during the 2021-22 season, with 14 points in 12 playoff games.

Johnny Gaudreau signed with the Blue Jackets as a free agent in 2022.

Matthew Gaudreau played professional hockey in the ECHL for several seasons with the Reading Royals and Worcester Railers. He also appeared in AHL games with the Stockton Heat and Bridgeport Sound Tigers.

