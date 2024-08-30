Youth leader at Brampton church charged with sexual assault

A youth leader at a Brampton church, Adam Warson, 32, has been charged with sexual assault.
A youth leader at a Brampton church, Adam Warson, 32, has been charged with sexual assault. HANDOUT/Peel Regional Police

By Meredith Bond

Posted August 30, 2024 5:04 pm.

A youth leader and worship director at a Brampton church has been charged with sexual assault.

Peel police alleged that between May 1, 2024 and August 15, 2024, a 13-year-old victim met with the suspect on various occasions and was sexually assaulted.

Adam Watson, 32, of Brampton, was arrested on Friday and charged with sexual assault and sexual interference. He has been released following a bail hearing on his own recognizance.

Watson had been working at the church for around three years. The investigation remains ongoing and investigators believe there may be other alleged victims.

