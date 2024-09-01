Man, 21, facing multiple gun, robbery and assault charges
Posted September 1, 2024 10:19 am.
Last Updated September 1, 2024 10:22 am.
A 21-year-old man from Toronto is facing 13 gun, robbery and assault charges after an incident in the west end.
Toronto police say they were called to the Queen Street West and Sudbury Street area around 5:30 p.m. Saturday for reports about a person with a gun.
It is alleged that the suspect got into an argument with an individual and assaulted them.
He is also accused of pointing a firearm at the victim.
Early Sunday morning, police say they executed a search warrant and recovered “items of evidentiary value” related to the investigation.
Police identified the suspect as 21-year-old Akir Brathwaite of Toronto. He’s been facing 13 charges in total, including:
- Two counts of pointing a firearm
- Two counts of assault
- Two counts of assault/choking
- Assault with a weapon
- Robbery
- Carrying a concealed weapon
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm
- Possessing a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized
- Possessing a prohibited firearm with ammunition
- Possessing a prohibited device
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking (Schedule I Substance)
- Possession of proceeds obtained by crime over $5000
- Possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order
He is scheduled to appear at the Toronto Region Bail Centre on Sun. Sept. 1.