Man, 21, facing multiple gun, robbery and assault charges

A 21-year-old man from Toronto is facing 13 gun, robbery and assault charges after an incident in the west end.

Toronto police say they were called to the Queen Street West and Sudbury Street area around 5:30 p.m. Saturday for reports about a person with a gun.

It is alleged that the suspect got into an argument with an individual and assaulted them.

He is also accused of pointing a firearm at the victim.

Early Sunday morning, police say they executed a search warrant and recovered “items of evidentiary value” related to the investigation.

Police identified the suspect as 21-year-old Akir Brathwaite of Toronto. He’s been facing 13 charges in total, including:

Two counts of pointing a firearm

Two counts of assault

Two counts of assault/choking

Assault with a weapon

Robbery

Carrying a concealed weapon

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Possessing a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

Possessing a prohibited firearm with ammunition

Possessing a prohibited device

Possession for the purpose of trafficking (Schedule I Substance)

Possession of proceeds obtained by crime over $5000

Possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order

He is scheduled to appear at the Toronto Region Bail Centre on Sun. Sept. 1.