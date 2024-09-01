Woman seriously injured in three-vehicle crash on Hwy. 48 in Georgina

Two of three vehicles involved in a crash on Highway 48 in Georgina
Two of three vehicles involved in a crash on Highway 48 in Georgina on Sept. 1, 2024. X/OPP

By John Marchesan

Posted September 1, 2024 8:10 pm.

Last Updated September 1, 2024 8:29 pm.

A woman has suffered serious injuries following a three-vehicle crash in Georgina.

Provincial police say the crash occurred on Highway 48 between Old Homestead Road and Ellisview Road, south of Lake Simcoe on Sunday afternoon.

A female passenger in one of the vehicles was airlifted by Ornge ambulance to a trauma centre where she was listed in serious condition while four other people were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Photos posted to X show two of the three vehicles with significant front-end damage as a result of the crash.

Police say they expect to reopen that section of highway by 9 p.m.

