Woman seriously injured in three-vehicle crash on Hwy. 48 in Georgina
Posted September 1, 2024 8:10 pm.
Last Updated September 1, 2024 8:29 pm.
A woman has suffered serious injuries following a three-vehicle crash in Georgina.
Provincial police say the crash occurred on Highway 48 between Old Homestead Road and Ellisview Road, south of Lake Simcoe on Sunday afternoon.
A female passenger in one of the vehicles was airlifted by Ornge ambulance to a trauma centre where she was listed in serious condition while four other people were taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Photos posted to X show two of the three vehicles with significant front-end damage as a result of the crash.
Police say they expect to reopen that section of highway by 9 p.m.